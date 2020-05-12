Wyoming Legislature to allow some media into Capitol for special session

Even those reporters sitting in the gallery will need to follow the debate online, however. All the proceedings will be on a live-stream and the Capitol sound system will not be used, an LSO spokesperson wrote in an email to members of the press.

Lawmakers are being encouraged to participate from home and not travel to Cheyenne, according to the LSO. “We expect a small number of legislators to participate from the Capitol Complex,” an agency spokesperson wrote.

A “designated interview area” will be established where those lawmakers “who wish to speak to media members” can be interviewed by reporters while both parties observe distancing guidelines.

Press advocates worried that keeping reporters out of the Capitol would mean the public’s “eyes and ears” wouldn’t be present to observe off-camera interactions between legislators in the building.

“As veterans of the Legislature will tell you, much of the actual lawmaking occurs outside the chambers of the House and Senate,” the Casper Star-Tribune wrote in a Sunday editorial. “It happens in the hallways and in the alcoves, where lawmakers meet informally to devise plans and hash out compromises. When reporters are there, the public can be part of this process.