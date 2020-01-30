Wyoming Legislature to consider permanent tribal relations council

The Wyoming Legislature will be considering legislation next month to make its select committee on tribal relations permanent after a draft bill was approved Thursday morning by the Management Council.

The legislation — if passed by the full legislature later this winter — would give the committee the power to introduce legislation, a major step for a group that, to this point, has essentially served in an advisory role to the Legislature.

The bill would be a significant commitment by the state Legislature to improving relationships with members of the Northern Arapaho and Eastern Shoshone tribes. Established by the Wyoming Legislature in the 2000 legislative session as a means of creating a liaison to the tribes, the committee has met sparingly, averaging between one and three meetings a year between Cheyenne and the Wind River Reservation.

A typical standing committee meets four to five times a year.

"I do think it does a lot to help foster relationships," said Sen. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne, co-chair of the tribal relations committee.