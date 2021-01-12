Wyoming Legislature votes to adjourn after one day, as expected

These declines — despite a surprisingly good year for tourism and a relatively low unemployment rate — have driven the extent of the decline, requiring new revenues in order to fund services at their current levels. Without those new revenues, Gordon said, the cuts will likely be painful.

“I have already had to make deeper cuts than any other governor,” Gordon said in his address. “We have tried to do our best to protect those who are vulnerable. But cuts of this magnitude are unavoidably painful. I do not like any of this, because I know it hurts people. There simply was no other viable option. Still, I pledge to work assiduously with you to find ways to better serve those affected by the constraints of this budget. I will offer some other ideas and strategies in the days and weeks to follow. But for right now, our budget situation requires us to consider things carefully and demands us to think big and act boldly.”