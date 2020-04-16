Wyoming Legislature votes to draft emergency bills to address COVID-19 crisis, all but guaranteeing special session

Many of those recommendations, House Speaker Steve Harshman, R-Casper, said, could likely be addressed with a handful of uncomplicated, big-impact bills that could be introduced and passed in a one-day session in the coming weeks. More complicated, long-term fixes could be accomplished in a series of one-day sessions in the coming months, with the first likely focused on the key programs advocated for by the governor.

“The first list should be very narrow, limited to the items the governor talked about today,” Senate President Drew Perkins, R-Casper, said.

Those bills will likely be drafted in the coming weeks and distributed to the public before a special session is called and the bills are debated.

Governor's response

Gordon said he has begun looking at winding down several of his task forces created to address the impacts of the crisis in the coming weeks, noting his infrastructure and transportation task force has essentially “done its job” in ensuring truck traffic can continue through the state uninhibited. But other questions still remain: particularly, what reopening the economy actually looks like.