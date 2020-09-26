Wyoming Legislature weighs a future for self-driving vehicles

In the years since, however, Wyoming has fallen behind the rest of the country.

Out of the 457 pieces of autonomous vehicle legislation introduced in state legislatures over the past three years, Wyoming has been responsible for just one: Rep. Tim Salazar’s House Bill 226 in 2019. That bill was ultimately not considered for a vote.

Meanwhile, California, Nevada and Arizona have already approved legislation for fully autonomous test fleets to operate in their states, with Florida joining their ranks in July 2019.

Wyoming hopes to reverse that trend this coming legislative session.

This past week, members of the Joint Committee on Transportation, Highways & Military Affairs and the Select Committee on Blockchain, Financial Technology and Digital Innovation Technology both contemplated legislation they believe could fast-track Wyoming to a leadership role on autonomous vehicle technology almost overnight and potentially put Wyoming in a position to shape a burgeoning industry, rather than be controlled by it.