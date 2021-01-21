Wyoming Legislature weighs several bills to improve highway safety

Additional fines for not wearing a seat belt or refusing a blood test — both of which the Legislature will be pursuing this winter — could help to reverse those trends. While primary seat belt laws have been shown to increase seat belt compliance by approximately 12% due to the heightened risk for beltless drivers getting a ticket, Lt. Col. Shannon Ratliff, operations commander at the Wyoming Highway Patrol, said Wednesday that prosecutors in Wyoming will often refuse to prosecute DUI cases because they’re missing blood evidence proving those suspects were actually driving under the influence, leaving room for offenders to get away scot-free.

By implementing greater penalties for refusing those tests, law enforcement could potentially increase compliance with the law and, ultimately, increase their success in prosecuting those DUI cases.

The automated traffic monitors (which would be implemented through Senate File 3) could also help to reduce dangerous driving habits in hard-to-monitor stretches of highway like Teton Pass, an 8,800 foot mountain pass where overweight vehicles and speeding violations are often difficult to enforce, leading to a number of bad accidents in recent years.