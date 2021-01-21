Wyoming Legislature weighs several bills to improve highway safety

Several bills intended to improve the safety of Wyoming’s highways advanced out of their legislative committees this week, aiming to reduce the state’s persistently high numbers of highway deaths that have seen steady increases over the last few years.
A law that would allow police officers to pull over and ticket drivers for not wearing a seat belt advanced out of committee with just one lawmaker opposed Thursday. Another, to potentially allow the implementation of automated traffic monitors in school zones, construction zones or treacherous mountain passes — a problem particular to Teton County — has also been weighed in the Senate Committee on Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs. The Joint Judiciary Committee gave a thumbs-up to imposing stricter penalties on DUI suspects who refused voluntary blood tests, bringing the state one step closer to closing a significant loophole in prosecutors’ ability to try those cases.
If implemented by the full Legislature this session, all three bills could potentially help to reverse some of the causes behind Wyoming’s rising numbers of traffic deaths and begin to impose a culture change in how Wyomingites drive. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Wyoming’s seat belt use rate — at about 78% in 2019 — was among the nation’s lowest, while Wyoming continuously leads the nation in rates of alcohol-related deaths on the highways, according to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Additional fines for not wearing a seat belt or refusing a blood test — both of which the Legislature will be pursuing this winter — could help to reverse those trends. While primary seat belt laws have been shown to increase seat belt compliance by approximately 12% due to the heightened risk for beltless drivers getting a ticket, Lt. Col. Shannon Ratliff, operations commander at the Wyoming Highway Patrol, said Wednesday that prosecutors in Wyoming will often refuse to prosecute DUI cases because they’re missing blood evidence proving those suspects were actually driving under the influence, leaving room for offenders to get away scot-free.
By implementing greater penalties for refusing those tests, law enforcement could potentially increase compliance with the law and, ultimately, increase their success in prosecuting those DUI cases.
The automated traffic monitors (which would be implemented through Senate File 3) could also help to reduce dangerous driving habits in hard-to-monitor stretches of highway like Teton Pass, an 8,800 foot mountain pass where overweight vehicles and speeding violations are often difficult to enforce, leading to a number of bad accidents in recent years.
While all three bills gained momentum in their respective committees, there are still learning curves or, in some cases, moral ones that will likely need to be overcome in order to get them across the finish line. In testimony on increasing the DUI penalties, Wyoming Department of Transportation Director Luke Reiner noted that “forced draws” — or withdrawing blood from DUI suspects for evidence — remained a moral quandary among some prosecutors as well as medical officials, and that universal compliance in obtaining blood samples has been a challenge to achieve.
“There’s pushback at numerous levels,” he told lawmakers on Wednesday. “What this bill does is add additional penalties WYDOT can institute if members refuse to submit to a chemical test.”
Seat belt usage is another. While some like Ken Hamilton, with the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation, noted some of his members might not wear seat belts on roadways contiguous to their ranches for practical reasons, like closing gates, at least one lawmaker remained skeptical that Wyomingites’ lack of seat belt usage was a factor in the state’s high fatality rates, despite a majority of highway deaths being tied to a lack of seat belt use.
“We have snow, we have ice, we have wind … I think we’re missing that part of what’s happening,” said Sen. Troy McKeown, R-Gillette, who questioned whether Wyoming’s high fatality rate was not because of seat belt use, but because everything is “a bazillion miles away from everything.”
Then there are misconceptions among members of the public to grapple with, a challenge lawmakers saw as a likely barrier to the passage of a bill legalizing automated traffic monitoring systems, which remained stuck in committee as of Thursday afternoon.
“You and I have probably been flooded with emails about how we’re taking away privacy issues or how we’re going to raise money for the state by citing people all over the state with traffic violations. … I don’t think folks understand what we’re trying to get at here,” said Sen. Stephen Pappas, R-Cheyenne. “There’s going to be some amount of education that needs to happen.”