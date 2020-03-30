Wyoming Legislature will likely hold special session to address coronavirus impacts

“Some of that will need to be appropriated,” Harshman said. “So we will need to come back in a special session to appropriate a vast majority of that money.”

While nothing is set in stone just yet, Harshman said that he and other legislative leaders have been in regular communication with Gov. Mark Gordon about the potential for a special session, and could have a better idea of what will happen after legislative leadership convenes for a management council meeting on April 16.

Top officials are still keeping an eye on the situation as it develops. In a phone interview with the Star-Tribune on Monday afternoon, Gordon told the Star-Tribune that while the next series of economic projections from the Consensus Revenue Estimating Group – which are used to help craft the budget – are likely to show a drop-off in revenues across the board, he believes that the current levels of revenue volatility seen in the oil sector will eventually stabilize, albeit at much lower returns than the state has currently been enjoying.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

“Is there a special session in the future? There very well could be,” Gordon said. “I’ve talked with both Speaker Harshman and President Perkins about what that ought to look like and what can be done. I’ve heard from lots of legislators about how important it is to do, but we’re still in early days.”