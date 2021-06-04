Wyoming Legislature won't hold July special session

In an unexpected turn, there will not be a special legislative session in mid-July, Gov. Mark Gordon and legislative leadership said in a joint announcement Friday.

Since the end of the formal legislative session in April, it was widely understood that there would be a special session this July.

"I would've told you a week ago that we had to have it and it was happening," said Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne.

There is still a possibility that a session could happen later in the summer, but it doesn't appear likely.

"If it doesn't happen in mid-July, I don't think it's likely there would be a special session," said Matt Obrecht, director of the Legislative Services Office.

In order to hold a special session now, Wyoming's Senate and House of Representatives would have to each vote and achieve a majority. The governor also has the ability to convene a special session.

"Right now, he has no plans to call a special session," said Gordon spokesman Michael Pearlman.