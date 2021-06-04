Wyoming Legislature won't hold July special session

In an unexpected turn, there will not be a special legislative session in mid-July, Gov. Mark Gordon and legislative leadership said in a joint announcement Friday.
Since the end of the formal legislative session in April, it was widely understood that there would be a special session this July.
"I would've told you a week ago that we had to have it and it was happening," said Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne.
There is still a possibility that a session could happen later in the summer, but it doesn't appear likely.
"If it doesn't happen in mid-July, I don't think it's likely there would be a special session," said Matt Obrecht, director of the Legislative Services Office.
In order to hold a special session now, Wyoming's Senate and House of Representatives would have to each vote and achieve a majority. The governor also has the ability to convene a special session.
"Right now, he has no plans to call a special session," said Gordon spokesman Michael Pearlman.
One of the most pressing topics the Legislature was expected to tackle in the special session was the distribution of money the state is getting from the American Rescue Plan Act. Lawmakers planned to discuss a broad range of issues tied to federal pandemic relief dollars during the July session.
No special session means a resolution to the state’s $300 million education funding shortfall will also be delayed. The House and Senate couldn’t agree on a bill to bridge that gap during the April session, leaving the issue unresolved. It's unlikely lawmakers would have found a direct solution in July, but they had planned to rule on $120 million of the state’s more than $1 billion in relief money set to go to schools. That money can still be spent, but without legislative approval, the governor will be more limited in how.
While an overarching education bill was not a priority of the July session, some believed lawmakers would make progress on the issue.
“What’s unclear is will that (session) be simply the appropriation of these federal funds,” or will lawmakers attempt to address the larger deficit, Brian Farmer, director of the Wyoming School Board Association, told the Star-Tribune in April.
Gordon at that time said he felt the session should be solely dedicated to parsing out the federal aid.
Lawmakers were also prioritizing business relief programs, health care education and potential infrastructure projects.
Advocates also hoped a bill to expand Medicaid to more low-income adults in Wyoming — a proposal that for years had been dead on arrival — would also be heard this summer.
The bill wasn’t guaranteed a hearing in July, but when the Joint Revenue Committee voted 9-5 to advance the legislation in early May, they added the caveat that it be considered either in the special session or the upcoming budget session in February.
If the governor wants to establish new programs with the incoming federal dollars, he would need the approval of the Legislature. But Gordon can act independently if he solely funnels the federal dollars into existing programs.
After September 1, however, Gordon's freedom and control over the money expands.
Wyoming has received $534 million in American Rescue Plan money to date, with another $534 million anticipated to come next year. The state has until December 31, 2026 to spend these funds, unlike CARES Act money which had to be spent by a much tighter deadline
"Governor Gordon expressed his commitment to a thoughtful, purposeful, transparent, and strategic approach to handling ARPA funds," the release said.
The Governor created a "strike team" to figure out the areas that need the federal dollars funneled into them urgently and which ones to invest in long term.