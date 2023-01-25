Wyoming looks to crack down on violence against health care workers

CHEYENNE — Dealing with violence on the job is often a given part of being a health care worker.

Konea Dory, a nurse who works at Ivinson Memorial Hospital's emergency room in Laramie, knows what that's like. She said she's been kicked in the stomach by a patient who frequently visits the emergency room. She once had a patient tell her that they were going to punch her in the face if she took one step inside their room. Another threatened to kill her and her children.

"The problem is there are not specific rules against those people who assault us health care workers," Dory said. "We are in a very vulnerable situation. It's sad that you go to work and you are worried every single day when you go in a patient room."

And while workplace violence has long been something that these professionals have had to deal with, it's gotten worse over the past few years, Tracy Garcia, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center vice president and chief nursing officer, said.

House Bill 149, which unanimously passed its first reading in committee on Wednesday, aims to bolster protections for health care workers who experience violence in the workplace.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, would make assault, battery or threats of violence against health care workers crimes punishable by a misdemeanor and up to six months in jail, a fine of up to $750, or both. (The bill originally had increased the misdemeanor fine to $1,000, but Rep. Sarah Penn, R-Lander, amended the bill to lower the fine back to $750. Penn, a family nurse practitioner, didn't believe the $1,000 fine would do much to discourage violence toward health care workers.)

Subsequent offenses could result in a felony and up to three years in jail, a fine of up to a $1,000, or both.

The bill would encourage health care facilities to post signs stating that abusing or using violence against health care workers could result in conviction under the proposed statute or other laws. It would also direct these facilities to post information about workplace violence on their websites and develop a workplace violence prevention plan.

Health care institutions would be encouraged to report incidents of workplace violence to law enforcement and the Wyoming Department of Health, or the appropriate licensing authority for the institution. (These reporting requirements would only apply to health care facilities with 25 employees or more.) Employees who report on workplace violence or seek help from emergency services or law enforcement would be protected from potential retaliation from their facilities under the bill.

Wyoming is the only state in the U.S. that doesn't have a law on the books to specifically protect health care workers.

A similar bill came up once before in the Legislature. Increasing protections for health care workers was also a topic that Wyoming's Joint Judiciary Committee mulled over before the current session started. But the committee didn't end up sponsoring the bill, rejecting it by a 5-4 vote after getting snagged on a part of the proposed legislation that would have made a first offense a felony. So, Zwonitzer instead decided to sponsor the bill himself, tweaking it so that punishment for a first offense was reduced from a felony to a misdemeanor, with a second or subsequent charge being a felony.

Health care workers -- just like anyone else -- are protected under Wyoming laws if someone acts violently toward them.

But if a health care worker is assaulted, the damage extends beyond that professional to the patients they are caring for. Because of this, Wyoming Hospital Association Vice President Josh Hannes argued that "the law should recognize that this is a different type of offense."

Some people pointed out during the House Labor, Health and Social Services committee meeting on Wednesday that violence against health care professionals is particularly concerning since Wyoming is already suffering from a health care worker shortage.

"What we've seen and heard is that people aren't going into health care because of these types of situations," Garcia, the vice president of Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, said. (Rep. Jeanette Ward, R-Casper, questioned whether these increases in assaults and difficulties in recruiting health care workers weren't the result of people not wanting to comply with vaccine mandates.)

Though they ended up supporting the bill, some lawmakers said they were concerned that the proposed legislation penalizes people who perhaps act violently because they are ill -- the very reason they might find themselves in a health care facility in the first place.

An amendment that's likely to come up in future readings of the bill would carve into that problem to some extent. The amendment, which was requested by Wyoming's chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, would exempt from the bill patients with Alzheimer's or a related dementia, or who have a substantiated history of memory loss that interferes with their daily lives.

Though the proposed legislation would put in place some guardrails meant to address workplace violence against health care workers, it's just one step in dealing with the issue, a point that Penn reminded lawmakers and the public.

"I just want to make sure that people understand that this isn't gonna make assault stop," Penn said. "But it's an effort to do what we can do still to support nurses and try to facilitate that process."

The bill still needs to make it through several votes in the House and Senate before it can be signed into law.