Wyoming medical marijuana bill advances out of committee

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Rep. Rodriguez-Williams said March 12 she would vote no on legalization “for several thousand reasons”, and raised concerns Thursday about the funding for the proposed study.

“I have a problem with using tax dollars to fund a study bill on a Schedule I drug,” she said Thursday. “That’s not the place of this body.”

Dr. David Bearman, a California-based medical cannabis expert, testified March 12 that although the drug is illegal federally, it has been commonly used as a treatment in the United States for more than a century. In the 1920s, Bearman said his father, a pharmacist, frequently wrote prescriptions for medications containing marijuana.

Representatives from the Wyoming Medical Society told the committee that physicians have no power to prescribe marijuana in the same way they would another drug. In states where cannabis is legal for medical use, doctors can “recommend” it to patients and direct them to a medical dispensary, rather than writing a prescription for pickup at a pharmacy.

During the public comment period last week, several people testified to their own experiences with medical marijuana, or instances where it’s helped people close to them.