Plaintiffs fighting a legal battle to keep abortion legal in Wyoming asked a judge Wednesday to halt the state’s new medication abortion ban, which is set to take effect July 1.

The plaintiffs request a hearing and block on the ban no later than June 30.

Gov. Mark Gordon signed Senate File 109 — legislation that makes medication abortions illegal — into law on March 17. Wyoming is the first state in the nation to pass a law banning such procedures.

The law, sponsored by Sen. Tim Salazar, R-Riverton, will make it illegal to prescribe, dispense, distribute, sell or use medications for the purpose of performing an abortion. Someone who violates the rule would get a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months of imprisonment or up to a $9,000 fine, or both.

The law makes exceptions for rape and incest, the treatment of natural miscarriage, or if their is a risk of death. There aren’t exceptions for psychological or emotional conditions.

Medication abortions are the most common type of abortion performed in Wyoming. Plaintiffs point out this fact in their request.

“Because virtually all abortions in Wyoming are medication abortions, the Medication Abortion Ban appears calculated to effect a back-door ban on abortions,” plaintiffs say.

They argue that the medication abortion ban “attacks the primary way that Wyomingites access abortion care” while providing fewer exceptions than a broader abortion ban that also became law in March.

The plaintiffs also note that medications that are used for abortions also have other uses, such as to “treat miscarriages, to induce delivery of viable fetuses, and to treat a number of pregnancy complications that are potentially harmful or even life-threatening.” The medications, they say, also have uses “unrelated to pregnancy that could be impaired by the reluctance of pharmacies to stock or dispense the medications.”

They note that the medication abortion ban conflicts with its broader counterpart, making abortions in certain situations legal under the sweeping ban, while the use of medication for an abortion would be illegal under the other.

The plaintiffs assert that the state can’t claim the law is meant to protect women because medication abortion is “exceptionally safe,” according to a report they cite by the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, which finds that “[s]erious complications are rare.”

“This is consistent with Wyoming women, for whom there have been no reported complications for medication abortions for the two years prior to adoption of the Medication Ban,” the plaintiffs say.

While Gordon signed the law banning medication abortions, he allowed the Life is a Human Right Act — a broader abortion ban sponsored by Cody Republican Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams — to become law without his signature on the same day.

The same group of plaintiffs that challenged last year’s abortion trigger ban — a Wyoming abortion fund, medical providers and Wyoming women — filed a lawsuit challenging the broader ban even before it had become law. Shortly thereafter, a Teton County judge granted the plaintiffs’ request to block enforcement of the law, which went into effect March 18.

For now, abortion up to viability is still legal in Wyoming.

The plaintiffs later amended their lawsuit to include a challenge to the medication abortion ban.

Many of the arguments they make against the medication abortion ban are similar to the ones they’ve used to challenge the broader ban, such as that the Wyoming constitution grants citizens the right to control their own health care decisions, and that the laws are harmful to physicians and people who are pregnant.

There is a hearing for the lawsuit scheduled on June 2 to decide whether or not a group of proposed intervenors — Secretary of State Chuck Gray, Cody Republican and prime sponsor of the Life is a Human Right Act Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, Hulett Republican Rep. Chip Neiman and Right to Life Wyoming — can contribute more information to the case in defense of the two laws.

