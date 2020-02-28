Wyoming moves closer to regulated gambling, but not without changes

Harshman, however, said his high tax rate was intended to align with tax rates seen in other jurisdictions where the state owns the gaming machines.

“If we’re gonna have this stuff, we’re going to tax it – period,” Harshman said Friday. “I want to be on the higher threshold.”

“Maybe that was too high, I don’t know,” he added. “But I certainly didn’t want to go too low and the try to raise it later. I’m not a big gambling enthusiast, and if we’re going to have it in the state and the people want it, we’re gonna darn be sure it covers the social costs that come with it. That’s it.”

Other amendments

Though the motion was narrowly defeated – largely because of an odd coalition of conservatives and Democrats who aligned against it – Harshman returned the following night with a mirror amendment, containing much of the same language.

Others did as well.