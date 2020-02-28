Wyoming moves closer to regulated gambling, but not without changes

CHEYENNE – After lengthy debate Thursday night, the Wyoming House of Representatives resoundingly passed legislation to regulate gaming in the Equality State, sending it to the Senate for debate sometime next week.
That vote, however, did not come without its share of controversy.
House Bill 171 – which has been a work in progress for more than two years – will now head to the Senate in a greatly altered form than when it arrived in the House of Representatives from the Joint Committee on Travel, Recreation and Cultural Resources several weeks ago.
The legislation is a priority for the Legislature's management council and for the state’s skill gaming industry – which sought regulation after an opinion by former Attorney General Peter Michael opened the door to some types of games in 2018. Still, the effort to establish a commission to regulate gaming has kicked and sputtered through the Legislature for months, dying twice in committee before finally making it to the floor this year.
By the end of autumn, the committee had a bill that was one of the most heavily-scrutinized and heavily-worked pieces of legislation to make it to lawmakers’ desks this year, a compromise between government and industry that many hoped would not only stop the spread of unregulated gaming, but could also provide a modest stream of revenue to the state.
After a rewrite of the bill was carried out by the House Appropriations Committee in the early weeks of the 2020 session, the bill then proceeded to the House floor. There, things got interesting.
In the last two days, Speaker of the House Steve Harshman, R-Casper, and others have been trying to change the law once more, introducing a number of amendments that had previously never been a part of the conversation. On Wednesday night, Harshman dropped a seven-page amendment to the bill that included a number of provisions that inspired panic among some of the original businesses that came to the table, which those groups noted came shortly after the entry of a Las Vegas-based gaming vendor, Golden Entertainment.
Harshman’s amendment, which he insisted in a Friday interview were introduced in good faith, was simple in its intent: to set up a gaming commission – as everyone wanted – while allowing only gaming commission-approved games to operate in the state.
But it had other provisions, outlining terms that only seemed amenable to vendors like Golden. Not only did Harshman’s amendment include an expanded definition of allowable games – one that would theoretically include Las Vegas-style slot machines – but it also included a tax rate of roughly 50 percent, a rate few companies already operating in the state could afford but in-line with Golden’s proposed 42 percent tax rate.
Harshman, however, said his high tax rate was intended to align with tax rates seen in other jurisdictions where the state owns the gaming machines.
“If we’re gonna have this stuff, we’re going to tax it – period,” Harshman said Friday. “I want to be on the higher threshold.”
“Maybe that was too high, I don’t know,” he added. “But I certainly didn’t want to go too low and the try to raise it later. I’m not a big gambling enthusiast, and if we’re going to have it in the state and the people want it, we’re gonna darn be sure it covers the social costs that come with it. That’s it.”
Other amendments
Though the motion was narrowly defeated – largely because of an odd coalition of conservatives and Democrats who aligned against it – Harshman returned the following night with a mirror amendment, containing much of the same language.
Others did as well.
Hours before the final vote on the bill Thursday night, eight separate amendments on the gaming commission bill were filed with the Legislative Service Office, including language allowing communities to opt-in to gaming, increasing penalties for “bad actors,” and one to raise taxes on video game terminals to 30 percent, up from the recommended 15-20 percent. Most active, however, was Harshman, who brought two amendments to the bill that some operators believed would be a death knell to their businesses and a boon for companies like Golden.
Among the changes: a prohibitively high tax rate, a new definition of skill games and – if all other amendments failed – an outright ban on video game terminals if they don’t make the grade under the state’s gaming commission by July 2021, a change representatives for currently operating firms in the state argued would force them to vacate their contracts and clear the way for new companies to move in and take a large chunk of their business, which includes diversified assets like pool and darts.
That amendment was ultimately successful.
While Harshman argued his amendments were intended to regulate what was already out there and to set a high threshold intended to keep bad actors out, some – like Casper Rep. Pat Sweeney – seemed skeptical, saying he believed the amendment gave large, cash-rich firms an opportunity to come in, dominate the competition and ask for a tax break after cornering the market.
“What happens here is the big boys come in because we’ve expanded,” Sweeney said. “Then, they’ll either wait it out and force the little guys out, or they’ll buy them and take control, and -- this is my prediction – they’ll come back to get that reduced.”
Outside influence?
A number of gaming businesses that have been at the table for months have been upset with the recent developments – particularly after the entry of a large out-of-state firm seems to have disrupted the conversation.
“They’re trying to infiltrate the state and essentially, create a pathway in where they can eliminate us,” Leslie George, the co-owner of Sheridan-based Wyoming Amusement, said in an interview Friday. “They solicit the Legislature to want this large tax return, and use this model where they can come in and buy up all of the small operators. They would take care of gaming, but the rest of our industry that we’ve come to know and recreate with – pool, darts – would die.”
Harshman, however, brushed off the perception that the proposed changes were tied to any favoritism toward larger firms, both on the floor of the House and in an interview Friday morning. While the discussion has regularly been depicted as a “David vs. Goliath” scenario where small, in-sate businesses faced unfair competition from out-of-state, Harshman argued the camps were equally as powerful and his amendment set up an equal playing field for the multiple competing interests looking to get involved.
“What you should be asking is why [the original bill] was written the way it was,” he said Friday. “I’ve got my own theories too. There’s a lot of moving parts to this and a lot of interested parties with a lot of money.”
“I’m just trying to open things up and let the gaming commission decide all this,” he added.