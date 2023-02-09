A bill that would set a minimum age for marriage in Wyoming cleared its first hurdle Thursday in the Senate.

The Senate Corporations, Elections & Political Subdivisions Committee unanimously voted for the legislation, would would make the minimum age for marriage 16 with consent of a judge and 18 without.

Last year, there was a 32-year-old man who married a 16-year-old girl in Wyoming, Guy Beaudoin, deputy state registrar of vital statistics, said during a hearing on the bill. There have also been several instances of 14-year-olds being married in the state.

About 20 marriages annually involved at least one person who was 18 years old or younger, Beaudoin testified at a previous hearing.

The measure seeks to address “some of the social ills” that come along with underage marriage, said Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, who sponsored the bill.

Eight states in the U.S. do not have any minimum age for marriage, meaning that in some cases a child could get married before they even reach their teenage years. Wyoming is one of those eight states.

“I do believe when I looked, we were third per capita in underage marriage for our population,” Zwonitzer said.

The bill has already cleared the House, but not without pushback. Many argue that marriage is a family or religious decision that should not be encroached on by state government.

The Zonta Club of Cheyenne focuses on advancing the status of women, which includes ending child marriage. President Denise Parrish testified on Thursday to address statements made during the House debates.

“There was a lot of discussion about how this ought to be a family decision, and the government ought to stay out of it. The government is already in it. It’s a contractual agreement that is defined by Wyoming statute. To argue that the government should have no role in this, it seems like that train has left the station,” she said.

Some religious communities are troubled by the total taking away of marriage for those under 16, said pastor Jonathan Lange, of Evanston. He has people in his congregation who married at 15, who are now celebrating decades-long anniversaries.

Lange argued that marriage is in place to secure the rights of an unborn child, which has a right to be raised by his mother and father. If a 15-year-old girl gets pregnant, she should be allowed to be married and have a chance to raise that child together, he said.

“I think it gives short shrift to the right of that same child to consent on the other side,” Lange said. “So, the fact of the matter is, that marriage is in place, the reason that the state is involved in marriage at all, is to secure the rights of the child which is conceived in marriage because he has a chance or has a right to be raised by father and mother.”

But supporters of a setting a minimum age cite a host of concerns with underage marriage -- the possibility of rape, statutory rape, sex trafficking, the potential of a guardian coercing a child into marriage, the mental capacity of a child to make a life-altering decision and separation of church and state.

The #MeToo Movement has led to many states bring legislation during the last five years to try and increase the minimum age of marriage, Zwonitzer said.

“I would submit to you, we don’t want to be the last state that allows child marriage because we certainly don’t want to attract bad actors to this state,” he said.

The bill must still has to clear additional votes in the Senate to become a law.