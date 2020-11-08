For Wyoming and the nation, the 2020 general election was among the most important in history. And voters were aware of it.

Last week, Wyomingites turned out in record numbers to not only support President Donald Trump, but to define a new course forward for their state, weighing in on everything from statehouse hopefuls and city council candidates to local taxes and changes to the constitution.

Facing a significant budgetary crisis at the state and local level, Wyoming voters ultimately supported a slate of candidates who favor deep cuts to government and oppose new taxes. Meanwhile, local sales tax hikes were ultimately rejected in places such as Teton and Park counties.

Meanwhile, the Wyoming Legislature experienced upheaval at the ballot box this year, with four incumbents losing seats in the primaries and three more getting the boot Tuesday. The big year for female candidates didn’t materialize as some had hoped, with voters electing just 12 of the 31 women on the ballot last week.

The 23 new faces to join the Legislature in January will be significantly more conservative than those in the past: In addition to the Legislature’s first Libertarian lawmaker, the Statehouse will feature a handful of conservative activists from around the state and one of the most ideologically far-right Senates that Wyoming has seen.

Here are some of the top stories from Tuesday’s elections.

A rough year for Democrats

In addition to losing every single Democratically held seat in once deep blue Sweetwater County, the Wyoming Democratic Party saw the momentum it had managed to build in the 2018 elections end on Tuesday.

Democratic incumbent Andrea Clifford — who wrested control of her seat from a Republican incumbent two years ago — eked out a slight victory over Republican Valaira Whiteman in a Fremont County district that encompasses a large swath of the Wind River Reservation. Independent Clinton Wagon played a huge factor in that race, hauling in about 12 points in a competitive three-way race.

However, Clifford’s victory was one of few bright spots for Democrats on Tuesday. Several party members lost their seats, including Sweetwater County’s Sen. Liisa Anselmi-Dalton and Rep. Stan Blake. In Cheyenne, Republicans also managed to flip the city’s only traditionally blue district — Rep. Sara Burlingame’s HD-44 — by 45 votes in a year when the Laramie County Democrats believed they could make gains.

With just under half the vote in, Democrat Brittney Wallesch conceded to Republican Anthony Bouchard, who led by about 52 points as of 10:23 p.m. Tuesday night, bringing a disappointing end to what amounted to the second-best funded campaign in Wyoming history. (Wallesch ultimately lost by about 30 points.) Amy Spieker, who was competing for a district that Republican Jared Olsen flipped from Democratic control in 2016, lost by double digits in her race, while most other Democrats in the county fared just the same or worse.

One bright spot, however, was with Democrat Marcie Kindred, who came within 6 points of unseating House Appropriations Committee chairman Bob Nicholas in a district Democrats rarely lose by less than double-digits.

Strength in some places, power in others

Democrats had a difficult time in statehouse races overall on Tuesday night, but the biggest disappointments may have been in Fremont County.

Republican incumbent Lloyd Larsen defied expectations in Lander, defeating upstart Democratic challenger Kevin Wilson by 17 points in a race many believed would be the Democrats’ best chance to flip a seat this year. Democrats had built up a lot of momentum in Fremont County over the last two election cycles, causing Larsen’s vote share to fall drastically over the last few years. He won his last election by just over five points in 2018.

Democrats in Laramie, however, had a historic night, flipping a county that backed Trump in 2016 into one of just two counties statewide to support Democrat Joe Biden in this year’s presidential race.

That also resulted in some big wins down the ballot. Democrat Karlee Provenza defeated Republican Roxie Hensley by 160 votes in a battle for progressive Democrat Charles Pelkey’s seat in House District 45, while Democrat Trey Sherwood defeated Matthew Burkhart by 85 votes in Republican Rep. Dan Furphy’s old seat in House District 14. Meanwhile, Democrats managed to flip the Albany County Board of Commissioners to Democratic control while winning a number of seats on city council.

The success wasn’t universal. Republican Ocean Andrew defeated Democrat Tim Chestnut by a significant margin in House District 46, while Furphy will successfully make the jump to the Wyoming Senate with a 1,200+ vote victory over Democrat Jackie Grimes.

Libertarians’ big year falls flat

While some felt the Wyoming Libertarian Party was due for its big moment this year, their candidates ultimately fell flat in a big way Tuesday night.

As of this writing, five of the party’s six candidates lost their races, most by resounding margins. Wyoming Libertarian Party chairman and Casper City Councilman Shawn Johnson lost his bid against Republican incumbent Natrona County Rep. Tom Walters by a roughly 50-point margin, while Libertarian Lela Konecny lost by a similar margin to Republican Jerry Paxton, who emerged from a brutal four-way Republican primary campaign earlier this year with just over 51 percent of the vote.

In Natrona County, Rep. Pat Sweeney and Sen. Charles Scott also triumphed over Libertarian Party challengers.

The party’s most disappointing loss might be that of Bethany Baldes in Riverton, who came within 60 votes of unseating longtime incumbent David Miller in 2018. This time around, she lost to Republican Ember Oakley.

Libertarian Marshall Burt, however, made history Tuesday night against Green River Democrat Stan Blake, becoming the first third party legislative candidate to get elected in Wyoming in more than a century and the first Libertarian to win a statehouse race anywhere in the country since 2002.

Amendment A fails

The most eyebrow-raising result Tuesday night was likely that of the most benign thing on the ballot: a pedestrian provision to make it easier for local governments to pay for critical infrastructure projects.

While the Wyoming State Canvassing Board will not formally certify the results of last week’s elections until next week, it appeared Wednesday that Wyoming voters had rejected a constitutional amendment to raise the debt limit for municipal sewer projects, despite a slim majority supporting it.

How does this happen? Though the popular vote wins out in races between candidates, a majority of all ballots cast need to vote in the affirmative to approve a constitutional amendment. Because of the thin margin of voters supporting the measure, the roughly 30,000 people who did not vote at all ultimately lowered the number of voters in favor of the amendment to approximately 45%, causing the amendment to fail.

The intriguing part? That constitutional amendment would have made it easier for municipal leaders to finance projects without needing to go to the taxpayers. Now, community leaders will likely need to resort to fee increases or sales tax hikes in order to pay for those projects.

In short: Wyoming voters might have just voted for a de facto tax hike on themselves without even realizing it.

