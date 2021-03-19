 Skip to main content
Wyoming National Guard members return after volunteering to protect US Capitol
Wyoming National Guard members return after volunteering to protect US Capitol

  • Updated
Biden Inauguration

National Guard stand outside the Capitol on Inauguration Day in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 20. While the Wyoming National Guard sent more than 100 troops to Washington for the event, Gov. Mark Gordon quietly mobilized dozens of Guard troops and others in case of violence at the state Capitol.

 Erin Schaff, The New York Times via AP

All Wyoming National Guard members serving in Washington to protect the U.S. Capitol have returned home, Gov. Mark Gordon announced Friday.

The state sent more than 100 members ahead of President Joe Biden's inauguration, in response to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and reports that similar incidents were possible on Inauguration Day. Around 30 volunteered to remain in Washington to provide support after the inauguration.

“I applaud the commitment of these soldiers and airmen, and I deeply appreciate their willingness to serve our country,” Gordon said in a statement.

Multiple agencies — specifically U.S. Park Police, U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department of Washington — had requested help in providing "security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics and safety support," according to the news release from Gordon's office.

“Our Guardsmen are always prepared for any mission and bring the knowledge, skills and abilities needed to support our state and nation when called,” Maj. Gen. Greg Porter, adjutant general for Wyoming, said in a statement. “I am consistently impressed with their dedication and determination and how they represent us and their communities.”

Around 7,000 National Guard members volunteered to remain in the capital after Biden's Jan. 20 inauguration.

