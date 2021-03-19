Wyoming National Guard members return after volunteering to protect US Capitol

All Wyoming National Guard members serving in Washington to protect the U.S. Capitol have returned home, Gov. Mark Gordon announced Friday.

The state sent more than 100 members ahead of President Joe Biden's inauguration, in response to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and reports that similar incidents were possible on Inauguration Day. Around 30 volunteered to remain in Washington to provide support after the inauguration.

“I applaud the commitment of these soldiers and airmen, and I deeply appreciate their willingness to serve our country,” Gordon said in a statement.

Multiple agencies — specifically U.S. Park Police, U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department of Washington — had requested help in providing "security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics and safety support," according to the news release from Gordon's office.