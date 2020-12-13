It took three weeks of debates, rewritten drafts and public meetings before Teton County Health Officer Dr. Travis Riddell saw a face mask order signed and delivered to his community. It was the middle of summer and tourism was booming.

While travel statewide had been devastated by the pandemic, Teton County was as busy as ever with myriad tourists hoping for a pandemic-friendly outdoor vacation. Visitation to Yellowstone National Park actually grew 2% from July 2019 to July 2020.

“Part of the reason I think we had a mandate in the first place here is we’re such a big tourist town,” Riddell said. “There was fear that that meant a lot of virus being introduced into our community.”

The county’s mask order covered private businesses, their employees and customers, as well as other public areas like health facilities and rideshare services. It went into effect July 21.

Now, close to five months later, the entire state has a face mask order. A flurry of Wyoming counties passed local orders ahead of Thanksgiving, and Gov. Mark Gordon announced a statewide requirement Monday.

Masks have been proven effective to slow the spread of COVID-19, but their use has become a political wedge issue.

In the few Wyoming communities that have had a mask mandate for more than a month, officials can speak from experience: Masks are not a panacea, they say, but their use will help businesses stay open and slow the spread of the virus through public spaces.

***

The Wind River Reservation also implemented a mask order in the summer, but the Wyoming Department of Health only reports data for Fremont County as a whole.

The reservation’s two tribes make up a significant portion of the county’s 51 deaths, but tribal members face a number of socioeconomic and health challenges that put them at greater risk of suffering from the virus. Plus, tribal leaders have said since the start that getting youth on the reservation to abide by health orders has been a struggle. Health officials on the reservation were not available to comment for this story.

Laramie and Albany counties also implemented mask orders before most other Wyoming counties, but they still have just about a month’s worth of data to examine. What’s more, University of Wyoming students left campus for online learning during that time.

So Teton County is the closest thing Wyoming has to a case study for mask orders, when it comes to data.

The numbers do suggest a correlation between slowed growth in new COVID-19 cases in that county and the implementation of a mask requirement.

As infections in the state’s larger counties surged in early fall, Teton County’s cases climbed at a similar rate to their growth before the surge. And though not insulated from the continued climb in cases statewide, the county has not had the exponential growth other hot spots have.

“It looks like just based on the timing of the mask order ... probably Teton County has fared better,” Riddell said.

But the masks have not solved the county’s problem. COVID-19 has not disappeared.

“I also think you’ve got to be cautious about drawing conclusions about a single intervention when there are just so many different factors at play that determine what’s going on, over the course of many months,” Riddell said.

The evidence for face masks is overwhelming. They work by blocking droplets that carry the virus. There’s evidence they help protect the wearer and those around them, but the primary purpose is to limit the amount of droplets that leave the wearer’s nose and mouth and reduce the distance those droplets spread.

Schools are a primary example of masks working, health officials in multiple Wyoming jurisdictions have said. While students and staff have become infected with the virus, officials say there’s little evidence of transmission in classrooms and other school settings because of the widespread use of masks and social distancing.

***

When Laramie County Health Officer Dr. Stan Hartman enacted a face mask order for his community Nov. 2, cases had been rising in the county. Cheyenne Regional Medical Center had doubled its COVID-19 caseload from the previous two weeks. The labor force was being ruptured by quarantines and isolations.

The same community sentiments that led to multiple protests at the state Capitol against public health measures were still present when the order went into effect.

“But by and large a lot of that, to my perception, has quieted down,” Hartman said.

When the order was first passed, Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Ann Manlove told a Cheyenne Radio host she would not prosecute violators of the mask requirement. She questioned the order’s constitutionality, despite it having been reviewed by the Wyoming attorney general, but also said it wouldn’t be enforceable. Hartman acknowledged that. But he said that even if the order would be difficult to enforce in most settings, it establishes a community expectation.

“It just puts out into the public domain what we need to do,” Hartman said.

He said once it went into place, more people seemed to wear masks in public.

Riddell said he saw a similar effect in his community.

The trouble now is communicating to the public what needs to happen beyond the use of masks.

Riddell said face masks are an important tool, but they won’t solve the problem. Some expected Teton County’s virus woes to disappear with the passage of the mask order. Riddell said it’s clearly not that cut and dried.

“I get asked a lot ‘Why are things so bad now in Teton County, what are we doing wrong?’” Riddell said. Cases in the county have climbed since late October, though not to the same degree as many other Wyoming counties. And the county has reported two deaths as a result of the virus, tied for third fewest in the state.

He pointed to gatherings being forced indoors at the onset of cold weather. He also said schools being back in session means more travel and community activity in general.

Hartman also said much of Laramie County’s transmission is happening in private.

“A lot of that (spread) is in private gatherings and places the mandate doesn’t reach,” he said.

State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist, too, has said private gatherings are a major contributor of the state’s growing case numbers.

“But masks do slow spread in public areas,” Hartman said.

That means businesses can stay open, customers can feel safe shopping and employers don’t lose staff to quarantines, he added.

***

Gordon’s office announced a face mask order and new business restrictions shortly after 2 p.m. Monday. The state extended its existing public health orders, while adding limited hours for bars and restaurants, new limits on public gatherings, and a requirement for every resident over 12 in every Wyoming community to wear a face mask inside public spaces.

In the health order, the state made this argument: “The most comprehensive, systematic review of meta-analysis of Face Coverings published to date has found that Face Coverings reduce risk of transmission of COVID-19 by an expected 85%.”

It was the largest step taken by the state to mitigate COVID-19 infections since businesses were closed in the spring. More than half of Wyoming’s 23 counties already had mask orders in place — many passed shortly before Thanksgiving as a unified effort among health officers who had hoped for such an order from the state.

The new restrictions, which took effect Wednesday and expire Jan. 8, came as the state was seeing a small dip in active and new COVID-19 cases. New infections statewide began to fall after Thanksgiving, and have continued to fall. The number of active total cases is below 4,000 for the first time since late October. Prior to the holiday, there were nearly 12,000 active total cases statewide — meaning 2% of Wyoming’s population had the virus at once.

Health officials have said the data is too new to attribute to the mask orders, and that transmissions are still occurring at a dangerous rate. The White House Coronavirus Task Force in its most recent report to the state labeled all but two counties as having either high or very high transmission.

Wyoming Department of Health spokeswoman Kim Deti said the White House metrics were a key factor in the state’s decision to pass a face mask order.

The order comes as a vaccine is nearly ready for distribution. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine Friday.

Nearly 5,000 doses of that vaccine should arrive in Wyoming this upcoming week, with up to 15,000 likely to be delivered before the end of the year.

Deti said the likely approval of the vaccine — regulators gave it the green light four days after Wyoming’s mask order — did not influence the state’s decision to put the requirement into effect. But health officials have said the end of the pandemic may be near.

Making sure infection numbers are manageable when the vaccine becomes widely available is a primary goal, they said. And masks can help with that.

“That’s the light at the end of the tunnel,” Riddell said.







Photos: A timeline of coronavirus in Wyoming

Follow health and education reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @m0rgan_hughes

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.