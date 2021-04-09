Wyoming officials denounce Biden's executive actions on guns

At a news conference Thursday, Gordon made it clear that the Second Amendment is vital to the state.

“There is no question that the Second Amendment (is a) constitutional right and Wyoming will stand firm against any attempt to erode that right,” he said. “... We are a Second Amendment state. We will protect our firearms at all costs. I just want to make that absolutely clear.”

But according to Brian Shane, owner of Powder River Armory, Biden’s actions will have no effect on his business.

“It won’t affect us,” Shane said. “It won’t have any impact. Asking the DOJ to look into armed braces and background checks on ghost guns, it won’t affect anything on sales with our brick and mortar.”

Gun sales in the state and across the country have seen a significant uptick since the start of the pandemic last year. For Shane, the last three months have shown record sales, and he doesn’t expect a change in trajectory.