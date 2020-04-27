Wyoming one of four states best positioned to begin reopening, analysis finds

Further, the report argues that no states are “truly ready” to reopen according to the Opening Up America Again criteria, as many states still don't have widespread antibody testing available. This is true for Wyoming: In a news conference Thursday, state health officer Dr. Alexia Harrist urged caution in rolling out antibody testing across the state, saying some tests still lack scientific rigor and cannot gauge the scope of current cases — the state’s priority right now.

Meanwhile, recent figures suggest Wyoming still has a ways to go. While Wyoming has reached a point where it is “stabilizing” on four of its own criteria as of Thursday, total COVID-19 admissions reported by hospitals and the percent of cases that are attributable to community spread have remained “concerning,” according to Wyoming's COVID-19 dashboard.

“As I’ve said many times before — our transition will be gradual with incremental steps,” Gov. Mark Gordon wrote in a tweet accompanying the numbers. “Our goal is to minimize public health risks and prevent clusters of new cases.”