Wyoming one of four states best positioned to begin reopening, analysis finds

Wyoming is one of just four states around the country able to safely begin lifting restrictions on businesses imposed to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, a new analysis by the investment bank Raymond James said Friday.
However, the report warned that no state is ready to fully lift pandemic restrictions, arguing a true reopening of the economy without a vaccine or an effective form of treatment would “require a robust test, trace, and isolate strategy that our country does not yet have the infrastructure to execute.”
The report analyzed states’ ability to reopen based on criteria outlined in guidelines released by the federal government on April 16, which provide a three-phase plan for states to gradually lift social distancing restrictions imposed on businesses, schools and large public gatherings.
Wyoming, which is considering lifting some restrictions on businesses like fitness centers, barbershops and beauty salons, already meets a number of the necessary criteria to begin entering into phase one of the federal government’s recovery plan, including benchmarks for:
- numbers of hospitalizations and emerging antibody testing for health care workers;
- a downward trajectory of cases over a 14-day period; and
- a downward trajectory of patients exhibiting symptoms of influenza or COVID-19 over a 14-day period, among others.
While 16 states have already begun lifting restrictions on businesses, only three others — Kansas, Montana and Washington — have met all of the guidelines recommended by the federal government before entering into phase one, which allows for the resumption of things like elective surgeries in hospitals while keeping social distancing guidelines and shelter-in-place recommendations intact.
Phase one guidelines also allow some businesses — like gymnasiums and large venues such as restaurants, places of worship and movie theaters — to open if they're able to maintain strict sanitation and social distancing guidelines.
Caveats apply
The analysis itself has numerous caveats. While the report does grade states as a whole, the report’s authors are careful to note that many restrictions will need to be judged on a county-by-county basis based on region-specific conditions. This has been a point of emphasis for the state as it begins the process of reopening, introducing a new dashboard for counties to determine where they fall on six separate criteria.
Further, the report argues that no states are “truly ready” to reopen according to the Opening Up America Again criteria, as many states still don't have widespread antibody testing available. This is true for Wyoming: In a news conference Thursday, state health officer Dr. Alexia Harrist urged caution in rolling out antibody testing across the state, saying some tests still lack scientific rigor and cannot gauge the scope of current cases — the state’s priority right now.
Meanwhile, recent figures suggest Wyoming still has a ways to go. While Wyoming has reached a point where it is “stabilizing” on four of its own criteria as of Thursday, total COVID-19 admissions reported by hospitals and the percent of cases that are attributable to community spread have remained “concerning,” according to Wyoming's COVID-19 dashboard.
“As I’ve said many times before — our transition will be gradual with incremental steps,” Gov. Mark Gordon wrote in a tweet accompanying the numbers. “Our goal is to minimize public health risks and prevent clusters of new cases.”
The lack of testing has not stopped many states from considering reopening, particularly in the face of mounting public pressure and the immense strain that closures have had on governments and their economies. Wyoming, facing a significant drop in revenues due to the simultaneous downturn in its energy sector and the shutdown of much of its economy, has played host to a several small protests urging Gordon to “re-open the economy.” The governor has been quick to note the state never issued a shelter order, but a limited minority of conservative lawmakers have grown increasingly and publicly critical of the governor.
These factors were noted by the analysts in their report, which — while underlining unmet needs that continue to present a barrier to reopening — has caused some states to move forward anyway.
“As we have said, these criteria seem warranted, but stringent,” the report reads. “Notably, they require all states to have ample capacity of antibody tests available for healthcare workers, yet these are newer and less available than diagnostic tests, and the data currently is less accessible. As people itch to return to normal life, states are beginning to ease up on mitigation protocols as several governors release timelines for reopening.”
Gordon, meanwhile, has continued to be clear on the guidelines for what will ultimately push the state to begin lifting restrictions: data and public safety.
“The health of our communities must come first in any plan to ease restrictions,” Gordon wrote in a Facebook post on Friday. “So, while we are anxious to invigorate our local economy, we are taking a measured approach. Not everything will open at once — nor will business be the same. Social distancing remains an important component as we take the next steps.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.