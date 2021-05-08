Wyoming ranks near bottom of US for women in municipal office

Although the gender gaps are severe in the state, Lutz, who was once vice mayor of the Casper City Council, said that despite being the only woman for part of her stint, she has had a great experience and has not felt hindered in any way.

“I don’t feel like there were any obvious barriers to entry for me to run for office and be elected,” Lutz said. “It’s just those of us who are women that are elected need to do a better job encouraging other women to run for office.”

Wyoming has been known to have poor women’s representation at the legislative level for a number of years. Still, the municipal data was still surprising in some ways.

“CAWP’s work in this space is so important because it helps dispel the myth that if you just look in the right places, you’ll find women in elected office,” Jen Simon, executive director of the nonpartisan group Wyoming Women’s Action Network, said in an email.

“There is no magic level of office where women suddenly are achieving parity,” Walsh added.