Wyoming ranks near bottom of US for women in municipal office

Wyoming ranked near the bottom of the nation in one of the first comprehensive looks at women’s representation in municipal government, a new report shows.
The Equality State ranked 47th in the U.S. for municipal representation — which covers towns, cities and counties — with only 21% of office holders being women.
Not only is Wyoming in the bottom five states for representation at the municipal level, it’s also in the bottom five states for representation at the legislative level. Two other states, Mississippi and Alabama, share this feature.
Experts say the issue is not one of electability, but recruitment. When women do decide to run for state and federal offices, they get elected at near even rates with men. And that’s also likely true for municipal elections.
“I think that you’re seeing these things track together. And I think what you’re seeing is that if there is not the kind of recruitment and encouragement and support for women to run, you see it across the board,” said Debbie Walsh, director of the Center for American Women and Politics, the group that authored the study.
There’s evidence of this in Casper. Khrystyn Lutz, until this year the only woman on Casper’s City Council, said she talked with Backwards Distilling Company co-founder Amber Pollock and encouraged her to run for the council. Eventually, Pollock, who declined to comment for this story, took the leap and got elected.
Although the gender gaps are severe in the state, Lutz, who was once vice mayor of the Casper City Council, said that despite being the only woman for part of her stint, she has had a great experience and has not felt hindered in any way.
“I don’t feel like there were any obvious barriers to entry for me to run for office and be elected,” Lutz said. “It’s just those of us who are women that are elected need to do a better job encouraging other women to run for office.”
Wyoming has been known to have poor women’s representation at the legislative level for a number of years. Still, the municipal data was still surprising in some ways.
“CAWP’s work in this space is so important because it helps dispel the myth that if you just look in the right places, you’ll find women in elected office,” Jen Simon, executive director of the nonpartisan group Wyoming Women’s Action Network, said in an email.
“There is no magic level of office where women suddenly are achieving parity,” Walsh added.
Ironically, Wyoming was once at the forefront of women’s representation in government (hence its name, “The Equality State”). Wyoming was the first territory and state to grant women the right to vote and became the first state to elect a female governor. More recently, in the mid-1980s, a quarter of the state’s legislators were women, which was one of the nation’s highest rates at the time.
Wyoming has not elected a female governor since 1925, and now the Legislature ranks 45th in the country, with women only accounting for 18% of state lawmakers.
“We pride ourselves in being the Equality State,” said Natalia Duncan, chair of the Teton County Board of County Commissioners and the co-founder of the Wyoming Women’s Action Network. “But it’s not so great. It’s not so equal.”
And having unequal numbers of women holding office may translate to lopsided outcomes for the communities.
“It’s not that there are things being intentionally excluded, but they’re sometimes not being considered,” Duncan said. “Conversations about early childhood education and child care are certainly in our conversations locally. I’m the only woman on my board — and there is now strong support for those [issues] on our board. But it hasn’t always been something that’s on the agenda.”
While Wyoming performs poorly in women’s representation, some of its neighbors rank among the best in the country. “Western states have traditionally done better at electing women to municipalities and legislatures, but Wyoming is a bit of an anomaly,” Walsh said. Colorado, Nevada, Oregon and Washington have some of the highest women’s representation at the municipal level, ranking third, fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively. Arizona and California ranked eighth and ninth, while Montana was 11th.
“Nevada and Colorado also have the highest number of women in their state legislatures; Nevada was the first state to have a 50-50 split and [Colorado] is closing in on parity as well,” said Simon. “Both states made that happen by making a long-term commitment to building the bench and getting women into the leadership pipeline. They saw municipal office as the way forward, and it has been extremely successful. That focused effort made a difference.”
That “focused effort” doesn’t have to be limited to women, Duncan argued. Men can also play a role in encouraging a more representative municipal government.
There’s a resounding consensus that it comes down to recruitment, but “there has to be intentionality about this. It’s not just going to change over time, it takes the kind of an active engagement to do that kind of recruitment,” said Walsh.