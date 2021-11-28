Wyoming ranks near the bottom of the nation for female representation in the statehouse

Before Affie Ellis was Sen. Affie Ellis, she took her daughter, Marlo, to visit the Wyoming Senate in 2016. Then 8-year-old Marlo looked into the chamber and asked her mom if women were allowed inside.

“I said, ‘Of course, honey,’ and pointed to the one female senator at the time, Bernadine Craft,” Ellis recalled. “Hearing my daughter ask the question, I didn’t have the heart to tell her that Bernadine Craft was retiring.”

Years later, there’s more than one female senator in the Wyoming Legislature, but not many more.

Last year, women made up only 15.6% of the Legislature, leaving Wyoming 48th in the nation for gender parity in the statehouse, according to a study from New American Leaders. (Tennessee and West Virginia ranked 49th and 50th, respectively.)

There are now five female senators and 11 female representatives in the statehouse, increasing the proportion of women to almost 18%. Still, among the 50 states, Wyoming ranks sixth from the bottom, an especially poor performance considering Wyoming was once a national leader in women’s suffrage.

“Wyoming is the ‘Equality State,’ and we are not living up to that standard,” said Jennifer Lowe, executive director of the Laramie-based Equality State Policy Center.

Wyoming didn’t always rank this poorly, however.

Single-member districts

From the late 1970s to the mid 1990s, Wyoming was among the leaders in gender parity in state legislatures. So what happened?

There was an identifiable turning point in Wyoming’s standing: The switch from multi-member legislative districts to single-member districts in 1992.

Research repeatedly demonstrates that women are more likely to win elected office with a multi-member system.

“When there are larger candidate pools, candidates are less likely to engage in person-to-person attacks and more likely to make a positive case for themselves,” said Jen Simon, a senior policy advisor at the Equality State Policy Center.

“Voters are more likely to vote for a woman if they can balance their ballot and also vote for a man,” she added.

The once-a-decade redistricting process is taking place now, and the map will be finalized in the budget session that begins in February. Switching to multi-member districts is not likely to occur, partly because it would take a constitutional amendment, which are notoriously difficult to pass in Wyoming.

The elections procedure is a powerful force in determining women’s representation, but so are logistics and cultural norms, experts say. Serving in the Wyoming Legislature requires taking time away from work and family, which can be especially challenging for women, who often bear the brunt of child-rearing responsibilities.

“I can’t even begin to communicate to people how incredibly demanding it is even outside of the legislative session,” Ellis said.

Municipal government

While those logistics and cultural phenomena are important, and a common part of the narrative, they are only some of the challenges the state faces with gender parity. Issues like travel, lack of benefits and time away from work aren’t nearly as relevant to municipal government, but Wyoming still has extremely similar gender parity numbers in local government.

The Equality State ranked 47th in the U.S. for municipal representation — which covers towns, cities and counties — with only 21% of office holders being women.

“The point being: County Commissioners and Mayors generally get some amount of compensation and/or benefits. They are more likely to have staff. They are able to do the job while living at home — and often while continuing to have their day job,” Simon said in an email. “Yet the rates of women in these elected roles is also low. So are the reasons we cite about the obstacles to the state legislature the correct obstacles to focus on?”

Only 17% of mayors and 19% of county commissioners in the state are women.

“We still have those issues even at the municipal level, where the meetings are more consistent and they are closer to home,” said Natalia D. Macker, chair of the Teton County Board of County Commissioners and the co-founder of the Wyoming Women’s Action Network.

Electoral history

In 1869, Wyoming’s territorial government granted women the right to vote and hold office roughly 50 years before the 19th Amendment. But the state’s forward thinking did not translate into future political success for women. (Some women of color did not get the right to vote in Wyoming until decades later.)

More than 100 years after Mary Bellamy became the first woman elected to the statehouse, Wyoming has the sixth-lowest percent of women serving in a state legislature. Wyoming’s Nellie Tayloe Ross became the nation’s first female governor in 1925, but she is also the state’s last female governor.

What’s more, there are five statewide elected executive positions: state auditor, superintendent of public instruction, state treasurer, secretary of state and governor. Since the first woman won in 1894, only 23 have since served in a statewide elected executive role.

Wyoming only has three congressional delegates, two of whom are currently women. But those two women, Rep. Liz Cheney and Sen. Cynthia Lummis, are two of only three women to ever hold a congressional seat for the state.

In 1995, Barbara Cubin became the first woman to represent Wyoming in Congress. Lummis, who was previously a U.S. Rrepresentative, became Wyoming’s first female senator just this year.

The leap

Wyoming has a number of robust recruitment and training programs for women who want to get involved in politics, which multiple female lawmakers cited as part of their journey to elected office, including Ellis and Rep. Trey Sherwood, D-Laramie.

“It’s one thing to encourage women to run, but its really hard to make that leap,” Ellis said.

But the motivation to achieve gender parity may not be shared throughout the state.

“There’s no incentive for current legislators to open it up,” Lowe said.

Some even question whether opening up opportunities for women is actually privileging them over men, Simon said.

“Isn’t that inherently unfair?” she gets asked.

‘Is it worth it?’

On Sept. 12, Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, received a gendered and obscene email from Park County Precinct Committeeman Troy Bray. The GOP official was angry that the Senate Judiciary Committee, which Nethercott helms, voted in March against a bill that would have prohibited the state from requiring COVID-19 vaccines.

“If I were as despicable a person as you, I would kill myself to rid the world of myself. You sicken me,” Bray wrote. “”Thank you for ensuring that the people of Wyoming are subjected to tyranny once again. F*** YOU C***.”

Such episodes could deter more women from taking the leap into politics, some lawmakers say.

“I am very concerned that women will see what happened to Senator Nethercott and ask, ‘Is it worth it?’” Ellis said. “I think it’s a fair question.”

Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, expressed similar sentiment in a tweet in which he referenced Nethercott and said “no one wants to be ridiculed.”

So did Macker, the Teton County commissioner.

“How we treat our elected officials and how we speak to them ... and how we dehumanize them with the language we use, I think has an impact because you really have to ask yourself, ‘Do I really want to put myself in that position?’”

But other questions might also sway women to get into politics. Such was the case with Ellis when she visited the Senate in 2016 with her daughter. Marlo’s question about the lack of women in the Senate played a “major” role in Ellis’ decision to run a few months later.

“Her question was something I couldn’t quite get over,” Ellis said.

Follow state politics reporter Victoria Eavis on Twitter @Victoria_Eavis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.