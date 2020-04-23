Wyoming receives 50,000 protective face masks from Taiwanese government

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wyoming has received approximately 50,000 protective face masks from the Taiwanese government to help protect frontline workers against the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Mark Gordon said Thursday.

“I want to thank Director General Alex Fan of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) for the donation of 50,000 medical face masks from Taiwan to Wyoming,” the governor wrote in a Facebook post announcing the delivery. “We will be distributing those masks soon to where they are needed most. We thank the people of Taiwan for their support of Wyoming as we respond to COVID-19 and protect lives while easing restrictions on businesses.”

The shipment provides the state with a much-needed influx of personal protective equipment as federal officials have largely left states to procure their own supplies. While Wyoming has had some limited success in obtaining the equipment from a variety of sources, anecdotal evidence from many in the health care community suggest the state’s supply has so far been insufficient to meet the needs of health care workers and other first responders around the state.