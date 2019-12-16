Wyoming receives millions in federal dollars for broadband

More than 9,800 rural households across Wyoming will be getting broadband, the Federal Communications Commission announced Monday, further building on a gradual effort to connect the most rural corners of America to the World Wide Web.
The funds allocated from the FCC’s Connect America Fund – a project to expand rural internet access kicked off under the Obama Administration in 2013 – amount to $9.3 million, and will be targeted on building out broadband infrastructure capable of 25/3 megabits per second in 11 counties across the state, including Campbell, Converse, Fremont, Johnson, Laramie, Lincoln, Platte, Sheridan, Sweetwater and Teton Counties.
The lion’s share of the funding – more than $8.4 million worth – will be going to Albany County, which will receive funding and a decade’s worth of support to connect nearly 8,200 homes there over the next six years.
Monday’s funding only piles on to tens of millions of dollars committed by the federal government to expanding broadband connectivity in Wyoming: over the summer, the state received authorization for a massive $172 million pool to build out access in nearly 14,000 homes and businesses across the state, FCC officials said at the time.
The winning contractor in the process was California-based telecoms provider, Viasat. As part of their contract with the FCC, the company will “be providing service in the supported areas at lower cost to consumers, while also permitting higher usage allowances, than it typically provides in areas where it is not receiving Connect America Fund support,” according to a news release.
To date, Wyoming has received nearly $28 million in federal funding from the FCC’s Connect America Fund, helping to expand broadband to 16,096 homes and businesses across the state. There have so far been eight rounds of funding, with millions of grant dollars still anticipated in the future.
This is the second multi-million dollar federal grant issued to Wyoming by the federal government in the last 30 days. In late-November, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Utilities Service announced $4.79 million in high-speed broadband infrastructure funding to Utah/Wyoming-based All West Communications Inc. that was specifically intended to boost rural e-Connectivity to 320 homes, 20 businesses, and 18 farms in Farson and Granger.
Those funds were part of the USDA’s ReConnect Pilot Program, an extension of Trump Administration efforts to improve broadband access in rural America. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue announced there would be a second round of funding through that program in a speech last week in Iowa.
“In today’s information-driven global economy, broadband connectivity is not a luxury,” Perdue wrote in an op-ed about the program this week. “Broadband is essential for education, health care, communication, banking, entertainment and, of course, agriculture. USDA will continue to work at the direction of President Trump to ensure that no community is left behind and that all Americans gain access to broadband connectivity.”