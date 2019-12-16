Wyoming receives millions in federal dollars for broadband

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The winning contractor in the process was California-based telecoms provider, Viasat. As part of their contract with the FCC, the company will “be providing service in the supported areas at lower cost to consumers, while also permitting higher usage allowances, than it typically provides in areas where it is not receiving Connect America Fund support,” according to a news release.

To date, Wyoming has received nearly $28 million in federal funding from the FCC’s Connect America Fund, helping to expand broadband to 16,096 homes and businesses across the state. There have so far been eight rounds of funding, with millions of grant dollars still anticipated in the future.

This is the second multi-million dollar federal grant issued to Wyoming by the federal government in the last 30 days. In late-November, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Utilities Service announced $4.79 million in high-speed broadband infrastructure funding to Utah/Wyoming-based All West Communications Inc. that was specifically intended to boost rural e-Connectivity to 320 homes, 20 businesses, and 18 farms in Farson and Granger.