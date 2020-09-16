Wyoming regulators approve state's first crypto bank

But it also establishes Wyoming as a leader in the nation’s cryptocurrency markets and lays the groundwork for the state to become a key player in international markets. According to a blog post by Kraken on Wednesday, the company hopes to roll out its banking services globally, though it will initially limit cryptobanking to U.S. consumers exclusively.

“I’m excited that this day has finally arrived,” Gov. Mark Gordon said in a statement. “I’m proud that Wyoming is leading the way in digital assets and built the framework for this historic announcement to occur. This puts into practice what Wyoming saw as an opportunity to meet the challenges of a digital economy and allow businesses a way to hold digital assets safely.”

While it's the state’s first special purpose depository institution, or SPDI, Kraken will not be its last. WyoFinancial, a venture backed by former Austin, Texas, resident Jeremy Drzal, is looking to make its own inroads into the state, while Avanti Financial — a company spearheaded by former Wall Streeter and Cheyenne crypto advocate Caitlin Long — is in the process of finalizing its application and is expected to have a hearing of its own in the near future.