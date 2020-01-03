Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney endorses use of fatal force against top Iranian military official

According to a statement from the Department of Defense, the U.S. military took “decisive defensive action” following the attacks in order to take action against the killing of U.S. troops at the hand of Soleimani, who oversaw the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force — a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization.

Escalating tensions

Trump threatened military action against Iran as early as summer 2019, calling for — and then aborting — military strikes against the Middle Eastern country in June following the shooting of an American surveillance drone near the Strait of Hormuz.

Several oil tankers were attacked at that same site earlier in 2019, marking a new escalation in tensions with the country. Despite that, Wyoming’s delegation stressed at the time that military escalation with the country should be a “last resort,” with sanctions remaining at the center of American policy toward Iran.