Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney will not run for Senate

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney announced Thursday she will not be making a bid for the U.S. Senate, initiating a reelection campaign some predict could one day lead to her becoming speaker of the house.

In an announcement first provided to the Star-Tribune early Thursday morning, Cheney, who currently sits as the third-ranking Republican in the House of Representatives, said she will not seek the U.S. Senate seat to be vacated next winter by Wyoming’s longtime Sen. Mike Enzi — a move many in the national press had long predicted for Cheney. Enzi announced his retirement in the spring.

Instead, Cheney said, she will be staying put and putting all of her effort toward regaining a majority for Republicans in the House of Representatives.

“Nancy Pelosi and the Socialist Democrats in the House of Representatives are threatening our freedom and our Wyoming values every day. They must be stopped," Cheney said in a statement. "Our nation is facing grave security challenges overseas and the House Democrats are working to weaken our president and embolden our enemies. Socialists in congress and among the presidential candidates are threatening our liberty and freedom."