Wyoming Republican Party censures Rep. Liz Cheney

"No county in the state has heard this resolution and ultimately voted it down," said Carbon County Republican Party Chairman Joey Correnti IV, who spearheaded the first censure resolution against Cheney after her vote. "Seventy percent of the counties in this state took it up, and every single one passed it. That is the voice of the people."

Others — including some hoping to vote Cheney out in 2022 — spoke out against the censure, with some saying Cheney acted appropriately in handing Trump what amounted to an indictment for his actions, leaving a formal trial for the U.S. Senate to sort out.

Isaac Best, a member of the central committee from Pinedale, told the Star-Tribune he is unsupportive of Cheney and wants to vote for a Republican next year who opposes endless wars and executive overreach, favors balanced budgets and is opposed to mass surveillances.

But he also said he believed Cheney was well within her right to support impeachment and said he intended to submit a proxy vote against censuring her for it.