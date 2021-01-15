Wyoming Republican Party condemns Cheney on impeachment

In a call with Wyoming reporters Wednesday, Cheney said the pro-Trump riot at the Capitol “was an attack on the very heart of our republic,” leaving her with no option but to impeach.

“I will continue to talk to and hear from my constituents all over Wyoming … but when it came down to it, the President of the United States inciting a mob to attack the Capitol and interrupt the democratic process, and then, while the violence played out, refusing to take steps to stop it, is, in my mind, absolutely high crimes and misdemeanors,” Cheney said. “There’s just simply no question, and so this was a vote that did not have anything to do with party or with politics.”

In a bulleted list detailing “the nature of the comments and outcry we have received,” the Wyoming Republican Party outlined several criticisms of Cheney, including that she denied Trump due process through her vote, that she “aligned herself with leftists,” and that she was helping Democrats “smear the entire conservative movement and all Republicans.”

“We, as a Party, respect our elected officials and assume that they will respect and represent their constituents,” the statement concludes. “We are receiving the message loud and clear that what happened yesterday is a true travesty for Wyoming and the country.”