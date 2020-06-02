Wyoming Republican Party headquarters vandalized

In a phone interview with the Star-Tribune, Cheyenne Police Department spokesman David Inman said that a full report on the incident – which would likely be classified as a misdemeanor – has not yet been completed, and will likely be completed sometime Wednesday morning.

This week’s incident is not the first instance of vandalism to property occupied by the Wyoming Republican Party. In September of 2018, a man broke into and subsequently set fire to the Albany County Republican Party’s offices in Laramie, resulting in a felony charge and 44 months in federal prison.

While the Republican Party has so far, been largely silent on the vandalism, Wyoming Democratic Party Chairman Joe Barbuto has reached out to Republican leadership Tuesday morning, per a spokesman, where he condemned the vandalism.

”A lot of people are dissatisfied with and concerned about the way things are going in our state and country,” Barbuto said in a statement to the Star-Tribune. “We encourage them to take that passion and turn it into action through peaceful protests, volunteering for campaigns, and making sure they get themselves and others to the ballot box in August and November.”

While the vandalism itself was an isolated incident, protests in Wyoming, to this point, have been overwhelmingly peaceful. To date, three separate demonstrations in Wyoming -- in Riverton, Cheyenne, and Jackson -- have gone off without a hitch, attracting hundreds. Other demonstrations, including one in Casper, are expected to take place throughout the week.

