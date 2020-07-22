Wyoming Republican US Senate candidates debate for first time

"We need to enjoy our great diversity,” Rice said in her response. “It is a beautiful, woven blanket of humanity, and we need to enjoy that and embrace it, not put each other down and look at each other differently because we have different colors of skin. I have freckles, does that make me bad?"

Candidates in the second debate grappled with a different series of issues, including topics like the national debt, reforms to social security, and the unilateral powers of the president and public health officers to make policy decisions without congressional input. (All favored local control for public health orders and were not in favor of reining in the president’s ability to pass executive orders.)

Candidates also had an opportunity to weigh in on the place of federal treaties with tribal governments in land management decisions, a question that led Holtz to express his disappointment over a recent decision by the Supreme Court to prevent employer discrimination against the LGBTQ community, which he described as an expansion of "homosexual rights."

"I am in a profession that seems to have lost its moral compass," he said.