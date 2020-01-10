Wyoming revenue projections drop in new report, but budget likely to remain balanced

“You're essentially right at balanced — just barely — on a $3 billion budget," he said.

While revenues were projected to decline almost across the board, the biggest impacts are anticipated to come from declines in natural gas prices, which currently sit at their lowest point in three years. According to the latest numbers from CREG, natural gas prices are expected to decline by 35 cents from the group’s projections in October under the latest report, accounting for nearly half of the anticipated declines in revenue over the next biennium.

Sales tax — which had been on a steady incline, according to numbers released by Pew earlier this week — saw a slight hit in the final quarter of 2019, due primarily to a seven-figure rebate to a single company on three years of sales and the effects of a late November snowstorm that effectively shut down the state. However, Richards cautioned that the rosy performance of 2019 driven by increased energy activity could begin to level off in 2020.