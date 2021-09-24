Wyoming’s crypto sector’s fate up to federal regulators

Neither the Federal Reserve or the SEC have defined cryptocurrency regulations, leaving behind a landscape Gensler described as a “Wild West” in the financial sector. Though some pro-cryptocurrency legislators have sought the types of regulations necessary for decentralized currencies to have a place in mainstream economies, others have pushed for more aggressive regulations intended to minimize the short-term volatility of cryptocurrency markets and protect consumers.

Lummis believes too much regulation on the maturing industry could stifle innovation, particularly at the state level, Lindholm said. Lummis has also raised concerns about federal regulators’ treatment of emerging financial technologies like cryptocurrency, particularly as lawmakers themselves continue to hash out the proper level of regulation for crypto.

“Any time we hear the term ‘regulation’ it worries us, especially on the federal level,” Lindholm said. “That direction perhaps would not be so friendly to Wyoming.”

Cryptocurrency production poses both economic and environmental challenges and opportunities.

In recent years, a number of cryptocurrency “mining” operations have emerged in natural gas fields around Wyoming, including two sites on state lands, officials with the Office of State Lands and Investments told lawmakers.