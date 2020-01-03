Wyoming's death penalty repeal effort ramps up for 2020 session

A conservative-led attempt to end Wyoming’s death penalty officially kicked off in Cheyenne this week, as a Republican lawmaker there officially announced he would be introducing legislation for a second straight year to bring a stop to the practice.
Sponsored by Rep. Jared Olsen, R-Cheyenne, death penalty repeal failed to gain traction in the Wyoming Senate last year after a strong surge of support in the House of Representatives, a significant victory for legislation that has consistently failed to pass muster among Wyoming lawmakers.
Kylie Taylor, the Wyoming coordinator for Conservatives Concerned About the Death Penalty (which arrived in the state in June), said this is the year they push death penalty repeal across the finish line.
After the repeal effort’s unprecedented success in the 2019 session, groups like Taylor's and the American Civil Liberties Union have been working to keep momentum going into the 2020 budget session, hosting demonstrations and workshops across Wyoming to build grassroots support for the bill. In a news conference Thursday morning at the Laramie County Public Library in Cheyenne, Taylor said the group was fully committed to transitioning those efforts into the halls of the Legislature this winter.
“As of right now, we are planning on introducing a bill in the 2020 session,” Taylor said.
While it is unclear which lawmakers would join Olsen as co-sponsors of repeal legislation, Taylor said the group has been actively engaging the public in forums across the state in hopes that Wyomingites on the fence about death penalty repeal could come to a point where they support it.
According to the bill’s proponents, the repeal effort has been boosted for a number of reasons, including the overreach of government into deciding who should live or die, the potential for innocent people to be convicted (there have been 156 death row inmates exonerated across the country since 1973), and the high cost to taxpayers for keeping death penalty on the books. Despite Wyoming’s sparing use of the death penalty in the past several decades, taxpayers are still on the hook for $1 million annually to keep it on the books.
For these reasons, lawmakers like Olsen believe that death penalty repeal transcends partisanship.
“I think if you look back at the bill we sponsored a year ago, you’ll see that was very true because people from all ends of the political spectrum were involved,” Olsen said at Thursday’s news conference. “Democratic or Republican, liberal or conservative, this isn’t a political issue — it’s a people issue. It’s a moral issue.”
While still a small coalition — roughly eight volunteers are working for repeal, Taylor said — the group plans to continue organizing efforts up to the start of session, with two death penalty repeal forums set for later this month in Cheyenne. If repeal efforts fail in 2020, the group hopes it can continue its work ahead of the 2021 session.
“Hopefully the bill will pass," Taylor said, "but if it doesn’t, we will keep meeting and keep momentum going."