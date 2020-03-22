Wyoming's nonprofit sector could see 'significant' disruptions due to COVID-19, report says

And the issue could be big: According to a 2016 survey conducted by the network, more than three-quarters of the state’s nonprofits get by on annual budgets of less than $100,000.

“It’s going to impact everybody,” she said in an interview on Thursday. “Not only from a service standpoint, but an economic standpoint, nonprofits will be impacted greatly.”

These concerns come at a time when many organizations — like food banks or nongovernmental health care organizations — are playing a critical role in softening the worst impacts of the pandemic. Nearly 40 percent of all respondents anticipate an increase in need during the crisis, which could present challenges for organizations funded largely by donations, grants and matching funds from state and local governments.

At a time when the roles those organizations play in supplementing government services has been escalated, increased demand from the public — as well as an uncertain financial future — has caused some anxiety, particularly as the strain limits the time available for one of the most critical aspects of nonprofit work: applying for grants.