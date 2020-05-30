× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In the next few weeks, Wyoming will be rolling out the first dollars of what will go down as the largest business relief package in the 130-year history of the Equality State.

It’s a massive program, intended to provide businesses with millions in aid that goes beyond the federal government’s multi-trillion dollar Paycheck Protection Program passed earlier this year.

The first round of funding – a $50 million grant program for employers of 50 people or fewer to recuperate some lost revenue – will head out the door this week, according to guidelines released Friday, with a larger, $275 million pool of money slated for later in the summer. The programs, each catering to different needs and different-sized businesses, will help Wyoming companies make up for lost payroll, lost profits and the expense of personal protective equipment and other incidentals.

For Wyoming, the money represents much-needed relief from one of the worst economic crises in American history. But with days to go until the program officially begins, little is known about who will benefit from it, only that it will offer help to people who, for whatever reason, may not have received help before.

“I think the Legislature did a great job of trying to encompass many of our businesses, particularly those that are smaller in nature, knowing that maybe some of the larger organizations perhaps could utilize some of the other federal options available,” said Cindy Delancey, executive director of the Wyoming Business Alliance, a Cheyenne-based lobbying organization. “There definitely is an intention to make sure that no business in Wyoming is left behind.”

Why the money matters

Both the federal Paycheck Protection Program and the state’s business relief package seek to accomplish similar objectives: channel millions of dollars directly to businesses to stave off unemployment, keep workers off government services and “keep the pump primed” on the economy to enable a speedy recovery.

However, there are differences. While the Paycheck Protection Program was primarily intended to offset lost wages, the new round of federal funding being distributed through the state will also allow businesses to make up for lost revenue and pay expenses incurred during a time where consumer spending fell substantially. Diner owners doing takeout, for example, still had to pay the same utilities bills and insurance costs no matter how many customers they had. Even when federal funding took care of payroll, the incidental cost of doing business often exceeded what that money was intended to address.

“Unless you were already in a wonderful financial position, you’re going to have cash flow issues coming out of this,” said Rep. Mike Greear, R-Worland, a chief architect of the business relief program who also works as CEO of a sugar production company in Washakie County. “You’ve got to restock your freezers, your refrigerators, your bar. All of those types of things need to be done to be able to help us to return to normal operations.”

The money also kicks in as federal funding from the Paycheck Protection Program is close to running out. And it couldn’t come at a better time. As of May 16, just 82 percent of all eligible payrolls in Wyoming received funds through the Paycheck Protection Program, figures compiled by Bloomberg News show. Meanwhile, there are countless businesses, from sole proprietorships to firms with financial structures outside the scope of federal guidelines, that have yet to receive relief money.

Blind spots in the program

The main priority for lawmakers in establishing the program was simple: to get money out as quickly as possible. This idea, while noble, led to some compromises that some fear could mirror some of the worst components of the Paycheck Protection Program, including allegations that some businesses and nonprofits improperly received emergency federal money.

Wyoming’s programs are only available to Wyoming-based businesses of a certain size that can prove their losses due to COVID-19, and there is the threat of an audit for those who potentially shirk those laws. However, the potential for abuse, Greear noted, is likely going to be a problem for the state moving forward, as onerous regulations were pushed aside in an effort to quickly distribute aid.

“The overwhelming push from the citizens of Wyoming – not the legislators, necessarily – but the citizens about this federal funding was ‘Why are you not getting those down to the businesses to save Main Street Wyoming?’” Greear said. “And so when I say the balance was struck, the balance was struck on that side ... there may be some abuses associated with this. But you have to weigh those abuses against killing 20 to 30 percent of the small businesses in a given community. That’s what we’re trying to do here. We’re trying to save those businesses.”

The concerns, however, are present. During debate over the programs, the question of whether nonprofits should be covered became a sticking point after some wondered whether giving money to ideologically-minded organizations was a prudent use of taxpayer dollars. Those worries eventually led nonprofits to be excluded from phase one of the funding, although they might be included in subsequent phases.

However, the broad nature of the program will likely make it difficult to track who and where the funding will go to, and whether the intentions of the program are fully being realized.

“I think it fell closer to the urgency of getting the money out to Main Street Wyoming, with less oversight in there than maybe I would have liked to see,” said Greear. “But I also respect our process and didn’t push back on that any harder.”

Building up resiliency

Notably, the money is not intended to ignited a complete economic rebound: state analysts have acknowledged that the economic implications of the COVID-19 pandemic could last well into the coming months, and the fuller repercussions of the crisis could potentially last for years.

Top economic development officials in Wyoming admit this reality as well. However, they hope the money could help to build a foundation for the state’s economy that, after the worst impacts of the crisis subside, could bolster the resiliency of Main Streets from Cheyenne to Powell. Over the past several months, trade organizations, chambers of commerce and the Wyoming Business Council have been working to educate businesses around the state not only about accessing benefits, but how to better manage their finances moving forward.

Josh Dorrell, the chief executive officer of the Wyoming Business Council, said that the COVID-19 economic crisis could serve as a “wake-up call” for many businesses that may have neglected some of their finances in the good times while, simultaneously, helping them to adapt to operating in the midst of a pandemic.

“What we want to do is use this for an impetus for change, I think,” Dorrell said. “I know that groups like the Small Business Development Council and the local economic developers are out there all the time trying to work with people to help their businesses stay strong. But it’s human nature to say, ‘Hey, things are going well,’ and have complacency creep in. One of the things that we definitely want to do is utilize this, and make sure that people are able to respond and able to get the training that they need to stay healthy, and be even more successful when times are better.”

