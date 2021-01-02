Wyoming Sen.-elect Cynthia Lummis joins letter challenging Biden victory

A similar phenomenon has taken root in Wyoming. On New Year’s Eve, the Wyoming Republican Party sent a letter to the state’s Washington delegation urging them to reject the result of the election, while some conservative members of the Wyoming Legislature have expressed disappointment in Gov. Mark Gordon’s decision not to sign onto a quickly rejected lawsuit filed by the state of Texas challenging the final result.

“This is not about winning and losing. This is about being on the right side of history,” read the letter, penned by Wyoming GOP Chairman Frank Eathorne. “This is about assuring the 70% of Wyoming voters who voted for President Trump see that you are in their corner. This is about taking the action the majority of our Wyoming Republican constituents have demanded. If the efforts are unsuccessful, Joe Biden will have to enter the White House with a well-earned stain of illegitimacy, which will hamper his efforts to advance the Democrat’s socialist agenda.”