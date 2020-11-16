Wyoming Senate president says he has contracted COVID-19

Wyoming Senate President Drew Perkins has contracted COVID-19, the Casper lawmaker said in a remote committee meeting Monday morning.
Perkins, who was participating in a meeting of the Select Committee on Capital Financing and Investments, was heard coughing on screen as he asked a question during the livestreamed meeting, after which he revealed he was suffering from COVID-19.
"Still struggling from COVID from my basement," he told committee members.
His colleagues took it in stride.
"How could someone with COVID in their basement be so succinct and sharp and sharp-looking, all at the same time?" Rep. Bob Nicholas, R-Cheyenne, joked.
With his announcement, Perkins becomes the third lawmaker whose diagnosis with COVID has been made public.
In a committee meeting earlier this year, fellow Casper Republican, Sen. Jim Anderson, announced he had tested positive for COVID-19.
Rep. Roy Edwards, R-Gillette -- who was skeptical of public restrictions intended to slow the spread of the virus -- ultimately died from it earlier this month.
COVID has already had a significant impact on the state government's ability to function. Earlier this month, Gov. Mark Gordon released a memo stating that numerous government buildings in Cheyenne were required to temporarily close for deep cleanings after workplace exposures there.
As case numbers have skyrocketed, Legislative leadership remains leery of even hosting a full legislative session this winter. With numerous workers opting out of attending an in-person session and a large number of lawmakers skeptical of mask orders, state lawmakers are still weighing whether to wait until spring to host the 2021 Legislative Session amid fears of spreading the virus.
A final decision is expected when Management Council -- which sets the policies for the entire Legislature -- meets later this month, Legislative Service Office Director Matt Obrecht wrote in an email.
