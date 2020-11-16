Wyoming Senate president says he has contracted COVID-19

Wyoming Senate President Drew Perkins has contracted COVID-19, the Casper lawmaker said in a remote committee meeting Monday morning.

Perkins, who was participating in a meeting of the Select Committee on Capital Financing and Investments, was heard coughing on screen as he asked a question during the livestreamed meeting, after which he revealed he was suffering from COVID-19.

"Still struggling from COVID from my basement," he told committee members.

His colleagues took it in stride.

"How could someone with COVID in their basement be so succinct and sharp and sharp-looking, all at the same time?" Rep. Bob Nicholas, R-Cheyenne, joked.

With his announcement, Perkins becomes the third lawmaker whose diagnosis with COVID has been made public.

In a committee meeting earlier this year, fellow Casper Republican, Sen. Jim Anderson, announced he had tested positive for COVID-19.