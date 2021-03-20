Wyoming Senate rejects shield law proposal

Lawmakers also heard from Joshua Wolfson, editor of the Casper Star-Tribune, who pointed to specific news stories from his paper that required the use of confidential sources. Without a shield law, Wolfson said whistleblowers and other sources could be deterred from revealing information for those types of stories.

His points were further emphasized by Brian Martin, managing editor of the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, and Jim Beck, general manager of the Gray Television stations in Casper and Cheyenne, both of whom said a shield law would allow journalists to more easily speak with sources for crucial stories.

Before its passage in the House, the shield law proposal had been amended to address a few concerns raised by lawmakers, such as who qualifies as a journalist and specific exceptions to the shield law when the confidential information poses an immediate threat.

Despite the amendments, the proposal faced oppositions from a few members of the committee, who worried the shield law could be used improperly. Although others pointed out civil lawsuits can still be brought against news outlets for reporting misinformation, Sen. John Kolb, R-Rock Springs, noted there was no penalty for misconduct included in the bill.