Wyoming Senate rejects three Gordon nominees to citizen oversight boards

Another instance involved an appointee by former Gov. Jim Geringer on the floor in what Scott described as an “embarrassing” process. That instance spurred the Senate to establish a tradition of informing the governor of any concerns with the nominees before the lists were made public, he said.

“It’s happened a few times before,” he said, “and it’s certainly a messy, bloody process on the floor.”

Scott declined to name the reasons why this year’s slate of nominees was rejected. Sen. Chris Rothfuss — one of two Democrats in the Senate — was allowed to attend the meeting but, citing the confidential nature of the meetings, declined to share details from those conversations.

“It was a mistake to be there,” he said. I don’t know why I didn’t leave as soon as I realized what was going on so I could appropriately complain about the results of it. I’m not happy with the process, I’m not happy with what we did, I’m not happy with the results, and I’m disappointed the governor is just going along with all the requests.”

Macker hopes this year’s nomination process does not set a precedent, she said.

“It seems like maybe there were assumptions that had been made,” she said. “I hope that it doesn’t indicate that we’re reaching a place where we’re not willing to talk with people who have different perspectives than we do. Because I don’t think that is going to help our state move forward. And it’s certainly not how democracy is designed to work.”

