Wyoming Senate strips Bouchard of committee assignments

The Wyoming Senate voted Thursday to remove Sen. Anthony Bouchard from his committee assignments, accusing him of "using intimidating tactics against members of the Senate and members of the public."

The vote was 19-10 with one excused.

Senate President Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, said the motion to remove Bouchard's assignments was based on a “continued pattern of disorderly conduct and unbecoming behavior” in addition to “filming used as a threatening measure.”

"All this impugns the integrity of the legislative body, which leads to a lack of respect for the Senate and the House, "Dockstader said.

Being removed from committees will strip the lawmaker of much of his legislative power. This year, he served on Senate committees governing health and agriculture. He was also a member of the management audit committee and select committee on legislative facilities.

Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, has a reputation for a brash, confrontational style. He has criticized legislative colleagues in the past, including Sen. Larry Hicks, R-Baggs, who was running the Senate at the time of Thursday's vote.

The vote to strip Bouchard of his committee assignments was tied to an incident from earlier this week as well as a “long pattern” of bad behavior, Hicks said.

Bouchard was defiant in comments immediately prior to the vote.

"I don't think we understand free speech in this chamber if this is where we're at right now," he said, before calling for the vote.

In reference to the filming, Bouchard said he had told "hospital lobbyists" that video was coming "on their COVID fear tactics." He said those lobbyists complained to Senate leadership.

"What I was going to do is cut a video of several committees where they've used fear tactics against legislation," Bouchard said. "That's all it is. I don't know why people are afraid of things that are already online. That's my intention. And I'm still gonna do it. I'll do it. It's going to go online."

Bouchard is one of three Republicans running to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney in the August GOP primary. Last year, his campaign was rocked by his admission that he impregnated a 14-year-old girl when he was 18 and living in Florida.

