Wyoming Sens. Barrasso, Lummis vote against commission to investigate Jan. 6 riot

Rep. Liz Cheney made it clear that she strongly supports a bipartisan commission to examine the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, but the rest of the Wyoming delegation wasn’t as enthusiastic.
The bill that would have established the commission passed the House with the support of over 30 Republicans, but GOP senators blocked it with a filibuster Friday morning, preventing it from going to an official vote. Wyoming Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis both voted against the bill.
The move to block the commission comes shortly after the mother of Brian Sicknick, a police officer who died as a result of the attack on the Capitol, requested to meet with every senator to urge them to support the bill. Cheney has been highly supportive of Gladys Sicknick’s effort as well.
Sixty senators would have needed to vote to advance the bill, but just 54 did. Barrasso and Lummis were among the 35 Republicans to vote no.
“Senator Lummis lost her husband several years ago unexpectedly and understands the profound pain from the loss of a loved one. She is unable to meet with Officer Sicknick’s family due to Thursday’s schedule, but would be happy to meet in the future,” Lummis spokesperson Abegail Cave said in a statement. “Justice for what happened on Jan. 6 will ultimately come from the Justice Department’s prosecutions, not from a political commission. Senator Lummis is focused on uniting with Democrats and Republicans to address the many problems facing our nation.”
Barrasso “opposes the Jan. 6 commission bill as it's currently written” according to spokesperson Laura Mengelkamp. He met with Sicknick's mother on Thursday, Mengelkamp said.
“There were major security failures at the Capitol on Jan. 6. I support the existing, ongoing investigations to address those failures and make sure individuals involved in criminal acts are prosecuted. What we don’t want is another partisan and political exercise. It seems like that’s what Speaker Pelosi and her unbalanced proposal is really aiming for,” Barrasso said in a statement.
Former Department of Homeland Security secretaries and U.S. Capitol police met with senators urging them to support the bill, according to CNN.