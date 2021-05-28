Wyoming Sens. Barrasso, Lummis vote against commission to investigate Jan. 6 riot

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sixty senators would have needed to vote to advance the bill, but just 54 did. Barrasso and Lummis were among the 35 Republicans to vote no.

“Senator Lummis lost her husband several years ago unexpectedly and understands the profound pain from the loss of a loved one. She is unable to meet with Officer Sicknick’s family due to Thursday’s schedule, but would be happy to meet in the future,” Lummis spokesperson Abegail Cave said in a statement. “Justice for what happened on Jan. 6 will ultimately come from the Justice Department’s prosecutions, not from a political commission. Senator Lummis is focused on uniting with Democrats and Republicans to address the many problems facing our nation.”

Barrasso “opposes the Jan. 6 commission bill as it's currently written” according to spokesperson Laura Mengelkamp. He met with Sicknick's mother on Thursday, Mengelkamp said.