Wyoming sheriffs in stand-off over Second Amendment bill

“You aren’t going to be able to recruit because nobody is going to want to be in law enforcement,” he says.

The House version of the bill is co-sponsored by 13 representatives, including Crook County’s own Representative Chip Neiman, as well as six senators. Hodge is concerned the bill will be passed exactly as it stands due to the fear of being labelled “anti-Second Amendment.”

“The thought now that you’re hearing from legislators is that, if they don’t sign on to these bills, they’re automatically anti-Second Amendment, which is just absurd,” Hodge says.

“Surely we can do good legislation and protect Second Amendment Rights and be pro-law enforcement [all at the same time].”

Hodge does not believe effective legislation can be achieved by catering to special interest groups only.

“Good legislation comes from everybody discussing, debating and at times compromising,” he says. “Being bullied into signing legislation over fear of special interest groups that likely do not have the best interests of Wyoming citizens in mind and are often not even from Wyoming should be very concerning to Wyoming citizens.”