Wyoming small businesses employ creative solutions to survive during COVID-19 outbreak

“We want to get folks to follow the protocols in place without spreading the disease,” Domenic Bravo, the CEO of Visit Cheyenne, said in an interview. “But we still want people to be shopping local and thinking local — to think about our neighbors and to keep those businesses strong, because they’ll be the key for us when we come out of this.”

Of course, moving online or going curbside is not a solution for everyone, and plenty of other businesses — with reduced traffic — will likely see revenues slide as well. To preserve jobs on Main Street, state and federal policymakers now find themselves facing the difficult task of creating certainty in an uncertain time. Without that, business owners have no choice but to take hold of the things they can to control their cash flow, whether it’s cutting hours, reducing spending or even laying off employees.

Bridge loans

To offset some of the immediate fallout of these circumstances, the Small Business Administration has set up a lending program intended to offer employers a loan of up to $2 million that can be used to pay employees or pay rent and utilities until the worst of the crisis is over, buying firms some time to make more methodical decisions about the future.