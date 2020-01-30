Wyoming to consider expanding some benefits for legislators but not health care

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“If we want a diverse body, a different-looking body than who we see around this table in terms of age (…) we have to modernize our policies regulating the Legislature and who it can serve,” said Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, who sponsored the amendment. “Modifying our health insurance can do that.”

The amendment — which would have taken effect in 2022 after all currently serving legislators have faced reelection — would not require lawmakers to buy into the plan, and would merely offer them the option to participate. According to an analysis from the Legislative Service Office, premiums under that plan would start at around $1,000 per month, with plans potentially going as high as $2,500 for a family.

“If we want this to be a citizen legislature — not just someone that’s doing well or has a spouse that can provide that insurance — then we need to offer that flexibility,” said Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie. “And this provides that.”