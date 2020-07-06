Wyoming to move forward with bid on Occidental-owned land

While Wyoming has long-managed to balance the cost of doing business using money from the Permanent Mineral Trust Fund, the state’s earning potential on those dollars have been hurt by a weak bond environment and a recession that, over the next several years, will severely limit the money the state can earn.

This is where the land deal comes in: rather than using the mineral trust fund to invest in bonds and equities, the state would sink those dollars into land it feels could generate new revenue that potentially outpaces the amount of money it is currently earning on the stock market.

While many who commented expressed concerns about the costs of maintaining the land and keeping up pre-existing tax obligations to counties long-grown accustomed to regular payments, early indications seem to show that the land could potentially be a prudent investment for the state. In a presentation to board members, Gratsinger said that the trona-rich land is likely to return yields of anywhere between 7.5 percent if the mineral is mined and 11.1 percent if it isn’t, a significantly higher rate of return than most of the holdings currently within the state’s investment portfolio.

Mined trona ore can be refined into soda ash or baking soda, among other products. Soda ash is a critical ingredient in several common products, such as glass, detergent and even electronics.