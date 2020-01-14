Wyoming to once again consider permanent shift to daylight saving time

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

That bill — which failed on two consecutive 15-15 votes in the Senate — would have allowed the state to permanently shift to Mountain Daylight Time only if neighboring states like Montana, Idaho, Utah and Colorado decided to make the shift as well. Even then, the federal government would have had to ratify the change as well before the shift was made.

Though the concept may have been far-fetched in the past, there has been growing momentum in statehouses around the country to permanently make the move to daylight saving time. All three Pacific Coast states have seriously begun to discuss the implications of a time shift after both Oregon and Washington elected to make the shift to daylight savings a permanent one in their 2019 legislative sessions. (Congress has yet to accept those decisions, while California has yet to take up their version of the bill after voters rejected it by a wide majority in 2018.)

The idea is not too out of bounds, however. Nationwide, 26 states have already considered some form of legislation abandoning the annual change to standard time, including more than a dozen in 2019 alone.