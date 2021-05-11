Wyoming to opt out of federal supplemental unemployment benefits

Wyoming will end its participation in federal supplemental unemployment benefits instated through the CARES Act to address high rates of unemployment in the nation caused by the pandemic, Gov. Mark Gordon announced Tuesday.

This decision will go into effect June 19 and will end the weekly $300 payments, as well as the expanded eligibility that helped people who could not usually collect unemployment benefits like those who are self-employed.

Last month, the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported that the unemployment rate in Wyoming was at 5.3% in March, below the national rate of 6%.

Wyoming is not the first state to take this step: South Carolina, Montana, Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi, North Dakota and Idaho — all of which have Republican governors — have also made similar decisions.