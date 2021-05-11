Wyoming to opt out of federal supplemental unemployment benefits

Wyoming will end its participation in federal supplemental unemployment benefits instated through the CARES Act to address high rates of unemployment in the nation caused by the pandemic, Gov. Mark Gordon announced Tuesday.
This decision will go into effect June 19 and will end the weekly $300 payments, as well as the expanded eligibility that helped people who could not usually collect unemployment benefits like those who are self-employed.
Last month, the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported that the unemployment rate in Wyoming was at 5.3% in March, below the national rate of 6%.
Wyoming is not the first state to take this step: South Carolina, Montana, Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi, North Dakota and Idaho — all of which have Republican governors — have also made similar decisions.
“Wyoming needs workers, our businesses are raring to go,” Gordon said in the release. “I recognize the challenges facing Wyoming employers, and I believe it’s critical for us to do what we can to encourage more hiring. Federal unemployment programs have provided short-term relief for displaced and vulnerable workers at a tough time, but are now hindering the pace of our recovery.”
Labor experts say the shortage on a national level is not just about the $300 unemployment payment. Some unemployed people also have been reluctant to look for work because they fear catching the virus. Others have found new occupations rather than return to their old jobs. And many women, especially working mothers, have had to leave the workforce to care for children.
Infection rates in Wyoming have remained low since coming down from the state's surge in early winter, though hospitalization numbers have risen somewhat in recent weeks.