Wyoming to take look at regulated gambling in 2020 legislative session

After months of work at the committee level — and a near defeat of the bill over the summer — the Wyoming Legislature will be taking on a bill to impose regulated gambling in Wyoming this legislative session.

Passed out of committee on Thursday by an 11-2 margin, the bill would essentially expand the state’s 10-year-old Pari-Mutuel Commission, which oversees legalized horse racing in Wyoming, to regulate all for-profit gambling in Wyoming, covering everything from games of skill to other for-profit models like bingo halls and pull tabs.

Sen. Tom James, R-Rock Springs, and Rep. Roy Edwards, R-Gillette, were the lone dissenting votes.

Carried by the Joint Committee on Travel, Recreation and Cultural Resources, legislation to create a formalized Gaming Commission in Wyoming has been a challenging prospect since the idea was first floated last spring, with several versions of the bill being poked and prodded over the past year.

For lawmakers, the concept was simple: Gambling is on the rise in a number of communities around the state and, with no means to regulate it, there was no way to control its spread or to enforce the law around legal or illegal games. And, with no regulatory infrastructure in place, communities had no means to benefit from them.