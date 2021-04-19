Wyoming unemployment rates remain on the mend

A little more than a year into the pandemic, Wyoming’s unemployment numbers remain better than the national average, according to a March report released on Monday by the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services Research & Planning Section.

The department reported that the unemployment rate stayed at 5.3% from February to March after a steady run of 5.1% to 5.4% in the past six months, compared to the current U.S. rate, which sits at 6%.

“From March 2020 to March 2021, unemployment rates decreased in 17 counties and increased in six counties,” a news release by the department stated. “The largest decreases were reported in Washakie (down from 7.0% to 5.3%), Sublette (down from 9.4% to 7.7%), and Big Horn (down from 7.6% to 6.1%) counties. Unemployment rates rose in Natrona (up from 6.1% to 7.9%), Converse (up from 4.7% to 6.3%), and Campbell (up from 5.6% to 6.6%) counties.”

After COVID-19 cases went up in the second quarter of 2020, the state experienced widespread job losses due to public hesitancy toward the virus and Gov. Mark Gordon and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist’s public safety mandates.

A previous jobs report from February of this year stated that 26,733 jobs were lost in the state from the second quarter of 2019 to the second quarter of 2020.