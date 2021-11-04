 Skip to main content
Wyoming will sue Biden administration Friday over worker vaccine mandate

Gov. Mark Gordon

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon gives the State of the State address to the 66th Wyoming Legislature on Tuesday inside the state Capitol. Gordon gave the speech virtually from the Historic Supreme Court room as lawmakers watched the live-streamed speech from their respective chambers. 

 Michael Cummo, Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Wyoming and "several other states" will sue the Biden Administration on Friday over its vaccine mandate for companies with over 100 workers, Gov. Mark Gordon announced  Thursday.

This announcement comes on the same day that the details of the vaccine mandate were released. Biden announced the executive order in early September, but did not provide specifics on how the law would be carried out. It also took time for the federal rule-making process to be completed.

Now that the White House has released those details, Republican governors and attorneys general opposing the mandate have something to challenge.

Gordon's announcement comes after weeks of promises from his office that Attorney General Bridget Hill will fight the "unconstitutional" mandate in court.

"We have prepared for this moment and the Attorney General has a strong legal strategy she developed with a coalition of other Attorneys General," Gordon said in his announcement. "We cannot allow the rights of Wyoming citizens and her industries to be trampled by federal overreach."

Wednesday, the State Legislature passed a bill that allocates $4 million dollars towards fighting this case. That said, Gordon has not yet signed it into law. He has until Monday to do so.

The full lawsuit will be available Friday, the announcement states.

Follow state politics reporter Victoria Eavis on Twitter @Victoria_Eavis

