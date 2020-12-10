Wyoming won't join Texas lawsuit that seeks to overturn Biden victories in four key states

Wyoming's governor said Thursday he supports — but will not join — a lawsuit Texas filed with the U.S. Supreme Court that attacks election procedures in the battleground states of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Seventeen Republican-led states have signed on to the suit.
Democrat Joe Biden prevailed in all four of the states in question, giving him the electoral votes necessary to win the November election.
"I strongly support the Supreme Court hearing the Constitutional issue of the Electors Clause raised by Texas in their petition," Gordon said of the case filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.
However, the governor said that Wyoming joining the brief could be a threat to states' sovereignty.
"We were not informed nor asked by Texas to consider joining their suit," he wrote. "The State of Texas’s filing was more than 150 pages and there was inadequate time to properly consider the ramifications of joining the motion specifically, or to thoughtfully consider joining the supporting states’ brief before it was filed."
Gordon did leave open the door for Wyoming's participation at a later date.
"Should the Supreme Court grant Texas’s motion, we will weigh in a manner that is suitable and appropriate for the issues raised," he said. "As always, I will make sure Wyoming’s interests are protected."
On Wednesday, a group of 32 Wyoming lawmakers and lawmakers-elect signed a letter Wednesday asking Gordon to join the case, which seeks to invalidate Electoral College votes in those states. Gordon responded that evening by asking Wyoming's attorney general to look into the situation.
"I asked the Attorney General to look into the case and consider possible actions the State of Wyoming might take," Gordon wrote. "General (Bridget) Hill did this, and after significant consideration we believe that the case could have unintended consequences relating to a constitutional principle that the State of Wyoming holds dear — that States are sovereign, free to govern themselves."
Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan also said in a statement that he supported the Paxton's efforts.
The Wednesday letter from Wyoming lawmakers and lawmakers-elect argues that the states "destroyed (Americans' trust in election processes) and compromised the security and integrity of the 2020 election. The states violated statutes enacted by their duly elected legislatures, thereby violating the Constitution."
Sen. Bo Biteman authored the letter, which was signed by 11 senators, two senators-to-be, 12 representatives and seven representatives-to-be.
President Donald Trump has repeatedly made unsupported claims of election fraud in battleground states. Paxton’s lawsuit repeats numerous false, disproven and unsupported allegations of illegal mail-in balloting and voting. Legal experts dismissed the challenge as frivolous, and officials in the four battleground states have rebuked it.
Biteman's letter argues that "this case presents a question of law: Did the Defendant States violate the Electors Clause by taking non-legislative actions to change the election rules that would govern the appointment of presidential electors? These non-legislative changes to the Defendant States' election laws facilitated the casting and counting of ballots in violation of state law."
Gordon said in a statement he has asked Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill to “consider the matter and possible actions Wyoming could take.”
“The Texas lawsuit, if it is taken up by the Supreme Court, will provide the highest Court an opportunity to review concerns about the outcome of the election in four states,” the statement reads. “The Governor believes that fair and lawful elections are essential to our democracy, but it should be noted that this lawsuit is operating on a short timeline and Wyoming did not receive advance notice to be able to thoroughly review the filing before today.”
Like most Republicans, Gordon has avoided congratulating Biden on his victory. A week after the election, the governor tweeted that the country “should ensure that every legal vote is counted properly.”
“When a result is confirmed congratulations for the winner will be in order,” Gordon wrote.
In Wyoming’s recently completed congressional races, Gordon did not wait until the result was confirmed to congratulate Senator-elect Cynthia Lummis or Rep. Liz Cheney. In both races, he congratulated them within about a half hour of the polls closing when the race had been called by the Associated Press but most votes had yet to be counted.
President joins 'the big one'
Trump said Wednesday that his campaign will join the case as he tries to look past the justices' rejection of a last-gasp bid to reverse Pennsylvania's certification of Democrat Joe Biden's victory.
The high court has asked for responses by Thursday. Out of the roughly 50 lawsuits filed around the country contesting the Nov. 3 vote, Trump has lost more than 35 and the others are pending, according to an Associated Press tally.
The suit from the Texas attorney general, Republican Ken Paxton, demands that the 62 total Electoral College votes in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin be invalidated. That's enough, if set aside, to swing the election to Trump. Paxton's suit repeats a litany of false, disproven and unsupported allegations about mail-in ballots and voting in the four battlegrounds.
"We will be INTERVENING in the Texas (plus many other states) case," Trump said. "This is the big one. Our Country needs a victory!"
Legal experts dismissed Paxton's filing as the latest and perhaps longest legal shot since Election Day, and officials in the four states sharply criticized Paxton. "I feel sorry for Texans that their tax dollars are being wasted on such a genuinely embarrassing lawsuit," Wisconsin's attorney general, Josh Kaul, said.
The Supreme Court, without comment Tuesday, refused to call into question the certification process in Pennsylvania. Gov. Tom Wolf, D-Pa., already has certified Biden's victory and the state's 20 electors are to meet on Dec. 14 to cast their votes for the former vice president.
In any case, Biden won 306 electoral votes, so even if Pennsylvania's results had been in doubt, he still would have more than the 270 electoral votes needed to become president.
Shortly before tweeting about joining Paxton's case, Trump distanced himself from the Pennsylvania challenge, saying it wasn't his. "The case everyone has been waiting for is the State's case with Texas and numerous others joining," he said.
The court's decision not to intervene in Pennsylvania came in a suit led by Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., and GOP congressional candidate and Trump favorite Sean Parnell, who lost to Rep. Conor Lamb, D-Pa.
"Even Trump appointees & Republicans saw this for what it was: a charade," Lamb said on Twitter.
In court filings, lawyers for Pennsylvania and Wolf, said the suit's claims were "fundamentally frivolous" and its request "one of the most dramatic, disruptive invocations of judicial power in the history of the Republic."
"No court has ever issued an order nullifying a governor's certification of presidential election results," they wrote.
Having lost the request for the court to intervene immediately, Greg Teufel, a lawyer for Kelly and Parnell, said he would request that the court consider the case on its underlying merits on an expedited basis.
Still, hopes for immediate intervention concerning the election "substantially dimmed" with the court's action Tuesday, Teufel said.
In their underlying suit, Kelly, Parnell and the other Republican plaintiffs had sought to either throw out the 2.5 million mail-in ballots submitted under the law or to wipe out the election results and direct the state's Republican-controlled Legislature to pick Pennsylvania's presidential electors.
The Republicans argued that Pennsylvania's expansive vote-by-mail law is unconstitutional because it required a constitutional amendment to authorize its provisions. Just one Republican state lawmaker voted against its passage last year in the Republican-controlled Legislature.
Biden beat Trump by more than 80,000 votes in Pennsylvania, a state Trump had won in 2016. Most mail-in ballots were submitted by Democrats.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
